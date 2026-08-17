Introduction

The Yulu Wynn is the first personal electric scooter introduced by Yulu, positioned as an accessible, low-speed urban mobility solution. Launched at an introductory price of ₹55,555, with a post-launch price set at ₹59,999, the Wynn targets intra-city users seeking a compact and easy-to-ride electric two-wheeler. Bookings for the scooter are available via the company’s app for a token amount of ₹999. The scooter is available in a single variant and two color options.

Yulu Wynn Price:

The Yulu Wynn is offered in a single configuration, priced initially at ₹55,555, with an eventual retail price of ₹59,999.

How many variants and colour options of the Yulu Wynn are available?

The Yulu Wynn is offered in a single configuration, priced initially at ₹55,555, with an eventual retail price of ₹59,999. The vehicle is available in two paint schemes and comes with basic features intended for short-distance commuting. Optional accessories, such as a home charger, are available to support flexible ownership.

What features are available in the Yulu Wynn?

The Yulu Wynn adopts a minimalist design with a slim, step-through frame that prioritizes ease of use and accessibility. It features 12-inch wheels at both the front and rear, paired with 110mm drum brakes on both ends. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers, offering basic ride comfort. The overall styling is kept functional, supporting the scooter's role as a utility-focused urban commuter.

What is the battery and range of the Yulu Wynn?

Powering the Yulu Wynn is a 250W hub-mounted motor that enables a top speed of 24.9 kmph. It draws energy from a 0.9kWh battery pack, which delivers a claimed range of up to 68 kilometers per charge under the Indian Driving Cycle. While the range is modest, the scooter benefits from a battery swapping system that allows users to quickly replace a depleted battery, reducing downtime. A home charging unit is also offered as an optional add-on for additional convenience.

What does the Yulu Wynn rival in its segment?

The Yulu Wynn competes in the entry-level, low-speed electric scooter segment. Rivals include the Hero Electric Eddy, Okinawa R30, and Joy E-Bike Wolf.