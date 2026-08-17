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YULU Wynn

₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
4.2
207
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Introduction

The Yulu Wynn is the first personal electric scooter introduced by Yulu, positioned as an accessible, low-speed urban mobility solution. Launched at an introductory price of 55,555, with a post-launch price set at 59,999, the Wynn targets intra-city users seeking a compact and easy-to-ride electric two-wheeler. Bookings for the scooter are available via the company’s app for a token amount of 999. The scooter is available in a single variant and two color options.

Yulu Wynn Price:

The Yulu Wynn is offered in a single configuration, priced initially at 55,555, with an eventual retail price of 59,999.

How many variants and colour options of the Yulu Wynn are available?

The Yulu Wynn is offered in a single configuration, priced initially at 55,555, with an eventual retail price of 59,999. The vehicle is available in two paint schemes and comes with basic features intended for short-distance commuting. Optional accessories, such as a home charger, are available to support flexible ownership.

What features are available in the Yulu Wynn?

The Yulu Wynn adopts a minimalist design with a slim, step-through frame that prioritizes ease of use and accessibility. It features 12-inch wheels at both the front and rear, paired with 110mm drum brakes on both ends. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers, offering basic ride comfort. The overall styling is kept functional, supporting the scooter's role as a utility-focused urban commuter.

What is the battery and range of the Yulu Wynn?

Powering the Yulu Wynn is a 250W hub-mounted motor that enables a top speed of 24.9 kmph. It draws energy from a 0.9kWh battery pack, which delivers a claimed range of up to 68 kilometers per charge under the Indian Driving Cycle. While the range is modest, the scooter benefits from a battery swapping system that allows users to quickly replace a depleted battery, reducing downtime. A home charging unit is also offered as an optional add-on for additional convenience.

What does the Yulu Wynn rival in its segment?

The Yulu Wynn competes in the entry-level, low-speed electric scooter segment. Rivals include the Hero Electric Eddy, Okinawa R30, and Joy E-Bike Wolf.

Yulu Wynn Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    24.9 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    68 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    0.98 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Wynn SpecsView specs icon

Yulu Wynn Variants

Yulu Wynn price starts at ₹ 55,555 .
1 Variant Available
Wynn STD
₹55,555*
24.9 kmph
68 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Yulu Wynn Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
Formula E is eager to return to India, awaiting a city’s invitation to host the event.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Electric commercial vehicle retail in April 2026 showed mixed results, with Tata Motors leading but facing declines, while Euler Motors grew significantly.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Mar 2026
Rising crude oil prices lead EV companies VinFast and Ola Electric to offer discounts, promoting electric vehicle adoption.Read Full Story

Yulu Wynn Visual Comparison

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Yulu Wynn comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Yulu Wynn
Yulu Wynn image
Rs. 55,555Onwards
4.2207
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy68 km-250 W
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WWynnVSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WWynnVSReo
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WWynnVSS1 Z
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WWynnVSGig
Hero Electric FlashHero Electric Flash imageRs. 59,640Onwards
4.6223
-Scooters69 kgDrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 WWynnVSFlash
Joy e-bike GlobJoy e-bike Glob imageRs. 70,000Onwards--Scooters67 kgDiscDiscAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WWynnVSGlob

Yulu Wynn Images

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Yulu Wynn Colours

Yulu Wynn is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Scarlet Red
Moonlight White
Scarlet red

Yulu Wynn Alternatives

Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
WynnvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
WynnvsReo
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
WynnvsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
WynnvsGig
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
WynnvsFlash
Hero Electric Atria

Hero Electric Atria

77,690
WynnvsAtria

Yulu Wynn User Reviews & Ratings

4.1Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.2Safety
4.2Design
4.4Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Yulu Wynn User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the bike's lightweight design and efficiency, but they raise concerns about limited storage, poor seat comfort, braking performance, and inadequate suspension for rough roads, making it less suitable for extended use.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to ride
  • check circle iconEfficient battery charging
  • check circle iconGood digital features
  • check circle iconCost efficient for solo use
  • check circle iconSilent motor

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconCramped single seat design
  • warning iconStorage space is restricted
  • warning iconTop speed limited to 24.9 km/h
  • warning iconPoor braking performance
  • warning iconInadequate suspension on rough roads

User Reviews

Range drops significantly during peak summers
Real world distance limits drop to barely 46-51 km when ambient outside temperatures face intense summer heat waves. Battery block generates significant heat during home socket charging. Solo saddle geometry provides constrained space for healthy drivers.
By: Kamlesh Birla (Jun 2, 2026)
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Too tiny for traditional family requirements
Unconventional robotic design parameters look more like a leisure toy than an authentic daily commute scooter machine. Absence of pillion seat makes it impossible to ferry children. Unpractical geometry for general Indian home utility.
By: Mayank Markande (Jun 2, 2026)
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Poor shock absorption and body panel buzz
Fiber panel sections started developing visible vibration buzz within three weeks of delivery. Handles capture noticeable high frequency vibes from the hub motor at full throttle. Drum brakes require rapid manual tension adjustments. Overpriced for 55k budget.
By: Priyank Panchal (Jun 2, 2026)
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Stopping power fails to inspire confidence
Drum brakes integrated onto the 12-inch alloy wheels feel highly spongy. Stopping distance feels long even when descending from 25 kmph speed limits. Overall chassis stiffness feels inadequate for handling typical deep road craters.
By: Lalit Yadav (Jun 2, 2026)
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Stiff dampening with limited payload limits
Rear coil dampeners deliver an uncomfortable ride over broken tarmac patches. Load parameters are constrained at 100 kg maximum so two fully grown adults cannot ride together safely. The 250W hub motor struggles heavily under maximum capacity.
By: Jayanand Unadkat (Jun 2, 2026)
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Yulu Wynn Related News

The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555
28 Apr 2023
Mahindra Racing secures third place in 2026 Formula E Constructors’ Championship
Mahindra Racing secures third place in 2026 Formula E Constructors’ Championship
17 Aug 2026
Formula E, an all-electric world championship, made its India debut in February 2023 with the Hyderabad E-Prix, but the race was dropped the following year after a change in government in Telangana.
Formula E keen to return but wants India to make first move
17 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available with 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.
Want to buy Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq? Here’s your complete monthly EMI guide
17 Aug 2026
Cosmetically, the Pulsar N160 SS looks very similar to the N160.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS review: More performance, more technology
17 Aug 2026
At a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh budget, you no longer face range anxiety as modern electric cars comfortably offer 300 to 450 km of real-world range alongside premium features.
5 EVs I would buy instead of a 20 lakh petrol SUV
17 Aug 2026
View all
 Yulu Wynn Related News

Yulu Wynn Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity0.98 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range68 km
Charging Time4-6 Hours
Max Speed24.9 kmph
View all Wynn specs and features

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