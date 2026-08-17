Yulu Wynn Key Specs
- Speed24.9 kmph
- Range68 km
- Charging5 hrs
- Battery Capacity0.98 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
The Yulu Wynn is the first personal electric scooter introduced by Yulu, positioned as an accessible, low-speed urban mobility solution. Launched at an introductory price of ₹55,555, with a post-launch price set at ₹59,999, the Wynn targets intra-city users seeking a compact and easy-to-ride electric two-wheeler. Bookings for the scooter are available via the company’s app for a token amount of ₹999. The scooter is available in a single variant and two color options.
The Yulu Wynn is offered in a single configuration, priced initially at ₹55,555, with an eventual retail price of ₹59,999.
The Yulu Wynn is offered in a single configuration, priced initially at ₹55,555, with an eventual retail price of ₹59,999. The vehicle is available in two paint schemes and comes with basic features intended for short-distance commuting. Optional accessories, such as a home charger, are available to support flexible ownership.
The Yulu Wynn adopts a minimalist design with a slim, step-through frame that prioritizes ease of use and accessibility. It features 12-inch wheels at both the front and rear, paired with 110mm drum brakes on both ends. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers, offering basic ride comfort. The overall styling is kept functional, supporting the scooter's role as a utility-focused urban commuter.
Powering the Yulu Wynn is a 250W hub-mounted motor that enables a top speed of 24.9 kmph. It draws energy from a 0.9kWh battery pack, which delivers a claimed range of up to 68 kilometers per charge under the Indian Driving Cycle. While the range is modest, the scooter benefits from a battery swapping system that allows users to quickly replace a depleted battery, reducing downtime. A home charging unit is also offered as an optional add-on for additional convenience.
The Yulu Wynn competes in the entry-level, low-speed electric scooter segment. Rivals include the Hero Electric Eddy, Okinawa R30, and Joy E-Bike Wolf.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Yulu Wynn
|Rs. 55,555Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|68 km
|-
|250 W
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|WynnVSReo Li Plus
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|WynnVSReo
|Ola Electric S1 Z
|Rs. 59,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|75-146 km
|5 Hours
|3000 W
|WynnVSS1 Z
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|WynnVSGig
|Hero Electric Flash
|Rs. 59,640Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|69 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|85 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|250 W
|WynnVSFlash
|Joy e-bike Glob
|Rs. 70,000Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|67 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|60 km
|4-5 Hours
|250 W
|WynnVSGlob
Yulu Wynn is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the bike's lightweight design and efficiency, but they raise concerns about limited storage, poor seat comfort, braking performance, and inadequate suspension for rough roads, making it less suitable for extended use.
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|0.98 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|68 km
|Charging Time
|4-6 Hours
|Max Speed
|24.9 kmph
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