Hero Electric Flash or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.