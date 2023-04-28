Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555

Last-mile electric mobility start-up, Yulu has announced its new electric two-wheeler, the Wynn. The new Yulu Wynn has been launched at an introductory price of ₹55,555. Bookings are now open for a fully refundable amount of ₹999. Deliveries will begin from mid-May onwards. Prices after the introductory period would be ₹64,999. The Yulu Wynn will be first available in Bengaluru before making its way to other cities later in the year.

The Yulu Wynn is the next step over the company's shared electric two-wheeler and aims to be a last-mile mobility option available for purchase. The company says that the Wynn gets several features including keyless access and instant family sharing. It also promises to be affordable through the company’s mobility subscription packs that reduce the upfront cost of ownership by 40 per cent. You do not need a driving licence to ride the Yulu Wynn. The electric two-wheeler is available in two colours - Scarlet Red & Moonlight White.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto, Yulu introduce two new electric two-wheelers. Check details

The Yulu Wynn will come with swappable battery packs that can be exchanged within a minute, allowing extended range with a zero turnaround time. A joint venture between Yulu and Magna - Yuma Energy network - will see the company set up swapping stations across the country. Meanwhile, the battery can also be charged at home using a portable charger.

Speaking about the new Wynn, Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yulu said, “Ever since we started out, we have been flooded with requests from our shared mobility users to buy our smart-sized EVs for personal ownership. Listening to our customers, we are very excited to introduce the Wynn - our first vehicle for full ownership. It's India’s 1st Electric 2-wheeler for Easy-Mobility that offers not just an intelligent commute option but also disrupts the whole ownership experience that is built on the deep customer understanding & mobility tech Yulu has built by running India’s largest shared last-mile mobility services for millions of kms. It is a very compelling offering that will make customers pause, re-evaluate and change their mobility choices. Wynn will enable everyone to ‘Ride their freedom’ in their own ways."

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Mobility is still quite underserved in our country and there is a huge scope for new mobility categories built around continuously changing user needs. We are delighted to see Yulu enter the personal mobility space with the Wynn to offer easy mobility to a wide base of users. Wynn will be built at our CTL plant and will have the same world-class quality that Bajaj vehicles are known for."

The Yulu Wynn will also come with connectivity to the Yulu mobile app, OTA updates, remote vehicle access, and more. Anyone above the age of 16 years can ride the Wynn without a driving licence. We will recommend wearing headgear irrespective of the licencing requirements.

Yulu is also bringing mobility subscription packages that can be chosen as per the customer’s requirements. This allows customers to choose the Battery-as-a-Service option while utilising Yuma Energy’s 100+ touchpoints which will go up to 500 by December this year.

First Published Date: