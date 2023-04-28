HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Yulu Launches Its First Electric Two Wheeler Wynn, Priced At 55,555

Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555

Last-mile electric mobility start-up, Yulu has announced its new electric two-wheeler, the Wynn. The new Yulu Wynn has been launched at an introductory price of 55,555. Bookings are now open for a fully refundable amount of 999. Deliveries will begin from mid-May onwards. Prices after the introductory period would be 64,999. The Yulu Wynn will be first available in Bengaluru before making its way to other cities later in the year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2023, 15:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option

The Yulu Wynn is the next step over the company's shared electric two-wheeler and aims to be a last-mile mobility option available for purchase. The company says that the Wynn gets several features including keyless access and instant family sharing. It also promises to be affordable through the company’s mobility subscription packs that reduce the upfront cost of ownership by 40 per cent. You do not need a driving licence to ride the Yulu Wynn. The electric two-wheeler is available in two colours - Scarlet Red & Moonlight White.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto, Yulu introduce two new electric two-wheelers. Check details

The Yulu Wynn will come with swappable battery packs that can be exchanged within a minute, allowing extended range with a zero turnaround time. A joint venture between Yulu and Magna - Yuma Energy network - will see the company set up swapping stations across the country. Meanwhile, the battery can also be charged at home using a portable charger.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
₹53,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Speaking about the new Wynn, Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yulu said, “Ever since we started out, we have been flooded with requests from our shared mobility users to buy our smart-sized EVs for personal ownership. Listening to our customers, we are very excited to introduce the Wynn - our first vehicle for full ownership. It's India’s 1st Electric 2-wheeler for Easy-Mobility that offers not just an intelligent commute option but also disrupts the whole ownership experience that is built on the deep customer understanding & mobility tech Yulu has built by running India’s largest shared last-mile mobility services for millions of kms. It is a very compelling offering that will make customers pause, re-evaluate and change their mobility choices. Wynn will enable everyone to ‘Ride their freedom’ in their own ways."

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Mobility is still quite underserved in our country and there is a huge scope for new mobility categories built around continuously changing user needs. We are delighted to see Yulu enter the personal mobility space with the Wynn to offer easy mobility to a wide base of users. Wynn will be built at our CTL plant and will have the same world-class quality that Bajaj vehicles are known for."

The Yulu Wynn will also come with connectivity to the Yulu mobile app, OTA updates, remote vehicle access, and more. Anyone above the age of 16 years can ride the Wynn without a driving licence. We will recommend wearing headgear irrespective of the licencing requirements.

Yulu is also bringing mobility subscription packages that can be chosen as per the customer’s requirements. This allows customers to choose the Battery-as-a-Service option while utilising Yuma Energy’s 100+ touchpoints which will go up to 500 by December this year.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2023, 15:31 PM IST
TAGS: Yulu Wynn Yulu electric vehicle electric two wheeler Bajaj Yulu
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city