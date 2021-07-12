Heavy rainfall on Monday across the state of Himachal Pradesh caused massive damage to property with flash flood in Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nath sweeping away parked vehicles with utter disdain. In a video shared widely on social media, the gushing water is seen sweeping away the vehicles even as damage to property was reported here and elsewhere in the state.

Himachal has reported heavy rainfall and has led to daily proceedings of people here to come to a near standstill. National highway near Jhakri in Shimla's Rampur area was blocked on Monday morning, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Rainfall has been incessant here and in many other parts, leading to Manjhi Rivver flowing with massive intensity. While officials have been dispatched to several areas where the rainfall has caused damage, rescue work is also underway.