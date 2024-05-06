Own a used car? Here are some easy and highly useful tips for you
- Following some easy and useful tips can make sure the used car remains well-functional and in optimum shape.
The used car market in India is growing fast over the last few years. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, personal mobility is getting ever-increasing preference in the country, which is in line with the global trend. While the pricing of the new cars is surging faster owing to various factors such as inflation, rising cost of production, increasing raw material costs etc, used cars come at a much more affordable pricing. If a consumer searches for a good used car, he or she can find a good deal at a much cheaper price than buying the same car as a new one. The growing availability of used cars from organised and unorganised players is further fuelling this demand.
However, things don't just end with buying a used car. Maintaining it requires some great effort as well. In fact, owning a used car may require more careful maintenance compared to a new car. Owners of used cars may find themselves a bit perplexed when it comes to maintaining the vehicle. However, following some easy yet highly useful tips can ensure the used car runs as smoothly as a new one and offers the customer the best possible value for money and a great ownership experience as well.
Here are some key tips to follow to make sure your used car remains well-functional and in optimum shape.
Some maintenance tips for used cars are similar to owning a new vehicle. One of them is replacing or topping up the essential fluids. Make sure to check if the engine oil, brake oil, transmission oil and coolants are topped up properly. If not, top them up. Also, if required, make sure to replace the engine oil with a fresh one. Your car may be a used one, but always ensure to use the OEM-prescribed oil with the recommended viscosity.
One of the most important components that is often overlooked in any car are tyres. It is important to keep the tyres inflated at the OEM recommended tyre pressures. Also, regularly check the tyres for cracks and unusual bulges or uneven wear and tear, which can cause a puncture while driving resulting in possible mishaps.
We often tend to ignore the wear and tear in various parts of the vehicles thinking that such issues can be overlooked. However, such wear and tear should be properly fixed on time in order to avoid costly repair work at a later stage. The parts like the windshield, paint of the vehicle, wiper blades etc are directly exposed to natural elements like sun rays, rain, wind, and dust. These elements cause wear and tear on the parts of the vehicle. So, make sure to check for such issues and fix them as soon as possible. Also, the mechanical parts of the car also get wear and tear, which should be properly fixed on time.