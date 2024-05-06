Own a used car? Here are some easy and highly useful tips for you

The used car market in India is growing fast over the last few years. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, personal mobility is getting ever-increasing preference in the country, which is in line with the global trend. While the pricing of the new cars is surging faster owing to various factors such as inflation, rising cost of production, increasing raw material costs etc, used cars come at a much more affordable pricing. If a consumer searches for a good used car, he or she can find a good deal at a much cheaper price than buying the same car as a new one. The growing availability of used cars from organised and unorganised players is further fuelling this demand.

However, things don't just end with buying a used car. Maintaining it requires some great effort as well. In fact, owning a used car may require more careful maintenance compared to a new car. Owners of used cars may find themselves a bit perplexed when it comes to maintaining the vehicle. However, following some easy yet highly useful tips can ensure the used car runs as smoothly as a new one and offers the customer the best possible value for money and a great ownership experience as well.

Also Read : Summer is here. How to ensure your car beats the heat

Here are some key tips to follow to make sure your used car remains well-functional and in optimum shape.