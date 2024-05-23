Kia has officially unveiled the EV3 with a range of up to 600 kms
The EV gets a 81.4 kWh battery pack which can be charged 10% to 80% within 30 minutes
The EV3 will launch in Asia next year and is expected to be priced from $35,000 (around ₹30 lakh)
EV3 is based on the eGMP platform which also underpins Kia's EVs like EV6, EV9 and others
Kia says the EV3 has best-in-class storage space of 460 litres as well as a frunk
The interior of the EV3 is minimal, yet futuristic, with a clean dashboard and centre console
Kia will offer dual screen setup at the front for infotainment and driver display
The Kia EV3 also offers ambient lighting, a sliding table console and more features
Though aimed at the Asian and European markets, Kia did not reveal EV3's India plans yet