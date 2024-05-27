Gurugram follows Bengaluru, slap 5000 fine for washing car with potable water

Washing car with potable water could lead to a hefty fine of ₹5,000 in Gurugram. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the city's civic body, has announced that the penalty has been imposed to deter people from wasting water amid severe water crisis in the region. Several residential complexes in Delhi-NCR's IT hub have been complaining about complaining shortage in water supply as summer heat has hit its peak in the last couple of weeks.

The civic body of Gurugram has asked people not to wash their vehicles with potable water between 5am and 9 am every day. The MCG will slap a fine of ₹5,000 on Gurgaon residents if they are found violating this rule. The civic body has also warned of removing water connection for those who violate the order more than once. They will be charged another ₹5,000 for the offence as well as pay additional charge of ₹1,000 to restore connections.

According to the city's civic body, rampant installation of motor and pumps directly on supply lines have also led to water crisis in some parts of Gurugram. This violation often leads to reduced water pressure from the main supply line. Narhari Singh Banger, Commissioner at MCG, said that the civic body will also crack down on unauthorised car wash centres in Gurugram. Such centres will be sealed and water connections will be snapped.

The civic body of Gurugram has followed the footsteps of the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board which had implemented similar fine in March this year. Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, recently witnessed severe water crisis as it saw the groundwater levels dip to its lowest ever. The city's civic body has slapped ₹5,000 fine against those who used potable water to wash cars violating the decision of the state's water board.

