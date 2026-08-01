Honda Hornet 2.0 Key Specs
- Engine184.4 cc
- Mileage57.35 kmpl
- Power16.99 ps
- Speed130 kmph
- Max Torque15.7 Nm
- Kerb Weight142 kg
The Honda Hornet 2.0 is a street bike equipped with a 184.4 cc, BS6-compliant, single-cylinder engine producing 17.03 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Developed as a successor to the CB Hornet 160R, it features both front and rear disc brakes, with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) as part of its safety net. Available in a single variant, the bike can be had in four colour options and an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1.4 lakh. The Hornet nameplate is known for its sporty design and performance, and the CB Hornet 160R was one of the best-selling motorcycles from the Japanese manufacturer. The Hornet 2.0 replaced the 160R with a new design and a more powerful engine.
The Honda Hornet 2.0 is available at Rs. 1,43,451 (ex-showroom). It is offered in a single, fully loaded variant that brings LED lights and disc brakes all around, an assist and slipper clutch, and an LCD cluster, among other features.
The Honda Hornet 2.0 was first introduced to the market in August 2020 as a successor to the CB Hornet 160R. With the new model came a bigger 184 cc engine and an updated design that made the street bike more aggressive. The Hornet 2.0 was last updated in August 2023 with an OBD2-compliant engine and a new assist and slipper clutch.
The Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in a single variant, priced at ₹1,43,451 (ex-showroom). It comes in four colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.
The Hornet 2.0 retains its predecessor’s styling cues while incorporating modern design elements that bring a more aggressive look. It features a fully digital LCD instrument cluster with a blue backlit display that provides information such as speed, odometer, trip meter, gear position, tachometer, fuel level, and clock. LED lighting is featured as standard, including the headlamp, taillamp, and turn indicators. Additional features include a hazard light switch, an engine kill switch, and golden upside-down (USD) forks, adding a premium touch.
The Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.4 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It delivers 17.03 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. The unit is paired to a five-speed gearbox and, with the 2023 update, gets an assist and slipper clutch.
The suspension system comprises 37 mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock. The braking setup includes a 276 mm front petal disc and a 220 mm rear petal disc, supported by single-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, featuring a 110/70-section tyre at the front and a 140/70-section tyre at the rear.
The ARAI-claimed mileage for the Honda Hornet 2.0 is 57.35 km/l, though real-world figures may vary based on riding conditions.
The Hornet 2.0 has a kerb weight of 142 kg, a ground clearance of 167mm, and a seat height of 790mm.
The Honda Hornet is pitted against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 180, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and the KTM 200 Duke.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda Hornet 2.0
|Rs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|17.26 PS
|15.9 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hornet 2.0VSNX200
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.37 kW
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hornet 2.0VSFerrato Disruptor
|Bajaj Pulsar 180
|Rs. 1.22 LakhsOnwards
|-
|178.61 cc
|17 PS
|15 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|156 kg
|2035 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hornet 2.0VSPulsar 180
|TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
|Rs. 1.42 LakhsOnwards
|197.75 cc
|20.82 PS
|17.25 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|151 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hornet 2.0VSApache RTR 200 4V
|Yamaha FZ-RAVE
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hornet 2.0VSFZ-RAVE
|Yamaha FZ-X
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hornet 2.0VSFZ-X
Honda originally introduced the CB Hornet 160R in India back in 2015. The automaker gave the sports commuter its legendary 'Hornet' nameplate in a bid to woo the enthusiasts. It was placed against some of the already established rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and the Yamaha FZ 16. With the latest BS 6 emission norms kicking in, the automaker decided not just to update the motorcycle with a new engine but the whole setup alongside, making the bike more premium in the process.
A complete evolution means that the new Hornet has been reworked from inside out. While it gets a new bigger engine at its core, there are new clothes on the outside which make it look more aggressive than before. With the new update, the bike has been slapped on with completely new body panels, full LED lighting, USD forks, and fatter tyres which add a nice touch to the bike.
In addition to that, the Hornet now also features tank mounted ignition key, LED blinkers, as well as, bigger and bolder tank extensions for a higher class look. On the other hand, the ‘X-shaped’ tail light design appears to be the same as before. Overall, the switchgear quality on the new bike is certainly impressive, while the plastic panels used could have been slightly better.
The instrument console has also been updated and it is now a fully digital unit. Apart from displaying all the regular informatics such as speed, odometer rating, time, and tachometer, the console shows the battery health and its brightness can also be adjusted up to five different levels, which is a welcoming addition for sure.
How about the new powertrain?
Honda claims that the new 184 cc single-cylinder engine is all-new and not just a bored-out version of the 160 cc mill found on the CB Hornet 160R. It pushes out 17.01 PS of maximum power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque. It uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture into the system and pushes the bike across 0-200 meters mark in just over 11 seconds of time. The transmission remains a 5-speed unit.
It is not hard to figure out that the new engine is quite a refined and smooth unit that packs a strong mid-range punch. It stays relatively vibration-free throughout the rev range and it is only at the very top that some mild vibrations are felt. The new Hornet is quick to accelerate and reaches a top speed of 120 kmph on the open highway.
The updated suspension:
A major update has been given in terms of the front USD forks which apart from adding to the visual appeal, also make the front-end feel more connected to the ground. At the rear, the monoshock does the duty well and complement the overall setup. While the suspension feels on the firmer side, it isn’t exactly harsh. It is only when you are trundling around an extremely rough terrain that it makes you feel its firmer tuning. Overall, the new Hornet comes out to be a very agile handler that delivers a planted and reassuring ride.
The seat height has been kept at 796 mm which is fairly comfortable for someone who is around 5'10 or less. The single-rod handlebar is wide and easy to grip and the rider sits slightly bent forward, while the footpegs have been rear-set for a sporty stance.
Brakes and safety:
Equipped with petal discs on both the wheels, the new Hornet offers impressive braking performance. The front disc has adequate bite and the rear disc complements the setup with its feedback which keeps the rear from locking even at aggressive foot pedaling. While the stopping power is enough, what's certainly lacking is the ABS at the rear wheel.
The final words:
The new Honda Hornet 2.0 is a sweet surprise which is better in every sense when compared to its predecessor. It comes out to be a good option for the young adults who want to graduate from a commuter motorcycle onto something that offers better looks, performance and premiumness.
The new Hornet is indeed a big step up from the previous model but at ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it might not be as aggressively priced as some of its rivals which offer more features and horsepower.
Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Honda Hornet 2.0 for its stylish design, impressive performance, and smooth handling, making it ideal for both city and highway rides. Some mention a few minor drawbacks.
|Max Power
|16.99 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|15.7 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|184.40 cc
|Max Speed
|130 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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