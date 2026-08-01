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HONDA Hornet 2.0

₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
23
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Introduction

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is a street bike equipped with a 184.4 cc, BS6-compliant, single-cylinder engine producing 17.03 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Developed as a successor to the CB Hornet 160R, it features both front and rear disc brakes, with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) as part of its safety net. Available in a single variant, the bike can be had in four colour options and an ex-showroom price tag of 1.4 lakh. The Hornet nameplate is known for its sporty design and performance, and the CB Hornet 160R was one of the best-selling motorcycles from the Japanese manufacturer. The Hornet 2.0 replaced the 160R with a new design and a more powerful engine.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Price:

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is available at Rs. 1,43,451 (ex-showroom). It is offered in a single, fully loaded variant that brings LED lights and disc brakes all around, an assist and slipper clutch, and an LCD cluster, among other features.

When was the Honda Hornet 2.0 launched?

The Honda Hornet 2.0 was first introduced to the market in August 2020 as a successor to the CB Hornet 160R. With the new model came a bigger 184 cc engine and an updated design that made the street bike more aggressive. The Hornet 2.0 was last updated in August 2023 with an OBD2-compliant engine and a new assist and slipper clutch.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda Hornet 2.0 are available?

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in a single variant, priced at 1,43,451 (ex-showroom). It comes in four colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

What features are available in the Honda Hornet 2.0?

The Hornet 2.0 retains its predecessor’s styling cues while incorporating modern design elements that bring a more aggressive look. It features a fully digital LCD instrument cluster with a blue backlit display that provides information such as speed, odometer, trip meter, gear position, tachometer, fuel level, and clock. LED lighting is featured as standard, including the headlamp, taillamp, and turn indicators. Additional features include a hazard light switch, an engine kill switch, and golden upside-down (USD) forks, adding a premium touch.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Honda Hornet 2.0?

The Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.4 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It delivers 17.03 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. The unit is paired to a five-speed gearbox and, with the 2023 update, gets an assist and slipper clutch.

The suspension system comprises 37 mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock. The braking setup includes a 276 mm front petal disc and a 220 mm rear petal disc, supported by single-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, featuring a 110/70-section tyre at the front and a 140/70-section tyre at the rear.

What is the Honda Hornet 2.0’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage for the Honda Hornet 2.0 is 57.35 km/l, though real-world figures may vary based on riding conditions.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda Hornet 2.0?

The Hornet 2.0 has a kerb weight of 142 kg, a ground clearance of 167mm, and a seat height of 790mm.

What bikes does the Honda Hornet 2.0 rival in its segment?

The Honda Hornet is pitted against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 180, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and the KTM 200 Duke.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    184.4 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    57.35 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    16.99 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    130 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    15.7 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    142 kg
View All Hornet 2.0 SpecsView specs icon

Honda Hornet 2.0 Variants

Honda Hornet 2.0 price starts at ₹ 1.45 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
184.4 cc
130 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
India caps bulk fuel purchases to regulate supply, affecting large buyers but not average vehicle owners.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Trump's tariff threat on EU cars pressures negotiations to prevent damaging trade escalation, particularly affecting Germany's auto industry.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
Various new scrambler motorcycles feature improved engines, enhanced designs, and off-road capabilities for adventurous riders.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Feb 2026
In January 2026, India's SUV market surged, with sales rising 15.9%, while compact car sales declined by 5.1%.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Jul 2025
Honda unveils the CB125 Hornet, a stylish, feature-rich motorcycle aimed at young buyers, with bookings starting August 1.Read Full Story

Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

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Honda Hornet 2.0 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0 image
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184.4 cc17.26 PS15.9 NmSports Bikes142 kg2034 mm-DiscAlloy
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Bajaj Pulsar 180Bajaj Pulsar 180 imageRs. 1.22 LakhsOnwards-178.61 cc17 PS15 NmSports Bikes156 kg2035 mmDiscDiscAlloyHornet 2.0VSPulsar 180
TVS Apache RTR 200 4VTVS Apache RTR 200 4V imageRs. 1.42 LakhsOnwards
51
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Yamaha FZ-RAVEYamaha FZ-RAVE imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
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Yamaha FZ-XYamaha FZ-X imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Expert Review

Honda originally introduced the CB Hornet 160R in India back in 2015. The automaker gave the sports commuter its legendary 'Hornet' nameplate in a bid to woo the enthusiasts. It was placed against some of the already established rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar 150 and the Yamaha FZ 16. With the latest BS 6 emission norms kicking in, the automaker decided not just to update the motorcycle with a new engine but the whole setup alongside, making the bike more premium in the process.

A complete evolution means that the new Hornet has been reworked from inside out. While it gets a new bigger engine at its core, there are new clothes on the outside which make it look more aggressive than before. With the new update, the bike has been slapped on with completely new body panels, full LED lighting, USD forks, and fatter tyres which add a nice touch to the bike.

The X-shaped tail light design appears to be the same as seen on the Hornet BS 4. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
The X-shaped tail light design appears to be the same as seen on the Hornet BS 4. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)

In addition to that, the Hornet now also features tank mounted ignition key, LED blinkers, as well as, bigger and bolder tank extensions for a higher class look. On the other hand, the ‘X-shaped’ tail light design appears to be the same as before. Overall, the switchgear quality on the new bike is certainly impressive, while the plastic panels used could have been slightly better.

The instrument console has also been updated and it is now a fully digital unit. Apart from displaying all the regular informatics such as speed, odometer rating, time, and tachometer, the console shows the battery health and its brightness can also be adjusted up to five different levels, which is a welcoming addition for sure.

Brightness on the new meter console can be adjusted up to five different levels. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Brightness on the new meter console can be adjusted up to five different levels. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)

How about the new powertrain?

Honda claims that the new 184 cc single-cylinder engine is all-new and not just a bored-out version of the 160 cc mill found on the CB Hornet 160R. It pushes out 17.01 PS of maximum power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque. It uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture into the system and pushes the bike across 0-200 meters mark in just over 11 seconds of time. The transmission remains a 5-speed unit.

It is not hard to figure out that the new engine is quite a refined and smooth unit that packs a strong mid-range punch. It stays relatively vibration-free throughout the rev range and it is only at the very top that some mild vibrations are felt. The new Hornet is quick to accelerate and reaches a top speed of 120 kmph on the open highway.

Honda claims that the new 184 cc single-cylinder engine is all-new and not just a bored-out version of the 160 cc mill found on the CB Hornet 160R. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Honda claims that the new 184 cc single-cylinder engine is all-new and not just a bored-out version of the 160 cc mill found on the CB Hornet 160R. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)

The updated suspension:

A major update has been given in terms of the front USD forks which apart from adding to the visual appeal, also make the front-end feel more connected to the ground. At the rear, the monoshock does the duty well and complement the overall setup. While the suspension feels on the firmer side, it isn’t exactly harsh. It is only when you are trundling around an extremely rough terrain that it makes you feel its firmer tuning. Overall, the new Hornet comes out to be a very agile handler that delivers a planted and reassuring ride.

Honda Hornet 2.0 offers a sporty riding position with rear-seat footpegs and a mildly forward-leaning body position. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Honda Hornet 2.0 offers a sporty riding position with rear-seat footpegs and a mildly forward-leaning body position. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The seat height has been kept at 796 mm which is fairly comfortable for someone who is around 5'10 or less. The single-rod handlebar is wide and easy to grip and the rider sits slightly bent forward, while the footpegs have been rear-set for a sporty stance.

Brakes and safety:

Equipped with petal discs on both the wheels, the new Hornet offers impressive braking performance. The front disc has adequate bite and the rear disc complements the setup with its feedback which keeps the rear from locking even at aggressive foot pedaling. While the stopping power is enough, what's certainly lacking is the ABS at the rear wheel.

Honda Hornet 2.0 might not be as aggressively priced as some of its rivals which offer more features and horsepower. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Honda Hornet 2.0 might not be as aggressively priced as some of its rivals which offer more features and horsepower. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)

The final words:

The new Honda Hornet 2.0 is a sweet surprise which is better in every sense when compared to its predecessor. It comes out to be a good option for the young adults who want to graduate from a commuter motorcycle onto something that offers better looks, performance and premiumness.

The new Hornet is indeed a big step up from the previous model but at 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it might not be as aggressively priced as some of its rivals which offer more features and horsepower.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Images

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Honda Hornet 2.0 Colours

Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Athletic Blue Metallic
Matte Axis Gray Metallic
Matte Marvel Blue Metallic
Matte Sangria Red Metallic
Pearl Igneous Black
Radiant Red Metallic
Athletic blue metallic

Honda Hornet 2.0 Alternatives

Honda NX200

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Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.42 - 1.5 Lakhs
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Yamaha FZ-RAVE

Yamaha FZ-RAVE

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Hornet 2.0vsFZ-RAVE
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

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Hornet 2.0vsFZS FI V4

Honda Hornet 2.0 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.5Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Honda Hornet 2.0 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Honda Hornet 2.0 for its stylish design, impressive performance, and smooth handling, making it ideal for both city and highway rides. Some mention a few minor drawbacks.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and sleek design
  • check circle iconExcellent acceleration and performance
  • check circle iconGreat handling and ride comfort
  • check circle iconPerfect for city and highway rides
  • check circle iconGood value for money

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited storage capacity
  • warning iconCould improve fuel efficiency
  • warning iconSlightly higher maintenance costs
  • warning iconSeat comfort may vary for long rides
  • warning iconAvailability of spare parts

User Reviews

Best look bike in india
Nice bike and very comfortable for riding. The service and maintenance are also good. It has a great look and is suitable for long rides, so get ready to enjoy your holidays with Honda Motor Company.
By: SULOVE BISWAS (Mar 4, 2026)
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Rocket on wheels from Honda.
Like the performance and looks of this bike. Basically purchased for performance and capabilities. Therefore choose of the best bike from Honda.
By: Rahamat Alam (Jul 24, 2025)
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Honda Hornet 2.0 - The Urban Warrior on Two Wheels
The Honda Hornet 2.0 is a sporty and premium commuter motorcycle in the 180–200cc segment, designed to appeal to urban riders who want a mix of style, performance, and reliability. Here's a detailed breakdown of its looks, styling, performance, and servicing experience:
By: Sohel sayyad (Jul 22, 2025)
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Value for money
The brakes are good, and the suspension quality is also impressive. The bike comes with great features, and the colour looks really nice too.
By: Sourav saha (Jun 5, 2025)
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Hornet A Beast on Roads
I bought the Hornet 2.0, and wow, it’s a beast on the road. It’s quick, responsive, and handles well in every condition. Perfect for people who want power!
By: Anay kumar (Feb 12, 2025)
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Specifications and Features

Max Power16.99 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque15.7 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage57.35 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine184.40 cc
Max Speed130 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Hornet 2.0 specs and features

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