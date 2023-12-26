In 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less