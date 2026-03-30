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Honda Hornet 2.0 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Apache rtr 160
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc159.7 cc
Power16.99 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2034 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1300 mm
Height
1064 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
783 mm730 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchSlipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Telescopic forks
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard Switch(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,12,190
RTO
11,6018,975
Insurance
11,12911,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6052,850

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Latest Car & Bike News

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