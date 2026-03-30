In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|17.13 PS PS