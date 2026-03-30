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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 Apache rtr 180
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage47 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc177.4 cc
Power16.04 PS PS17.13 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2085 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1326 mm
Height
1105 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg140 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
730 mm730 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
107 kmph113 kmph
Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
159.7 cc177.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet multi plate clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aidMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanRain,Sports,Urban
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through TechnologyMuffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V, 6Ah MF
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position LampLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6421,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,1901,24,890
RTO
8,9759,991
Insurance
11,47711,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8503,151
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Raider

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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
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2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh
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2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
15 Sept 2022
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