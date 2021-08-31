HT Auto
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹77,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:110.3:1
Displacement
177.4 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate ClutchWet-Multi plate type
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injectedSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6851,03,457
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,06589,089
RTO
9,7318,627
Insurance
9,1295,741
Accessories Charges
1,7600
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8512,223

