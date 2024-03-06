Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Comparison

Bajaj Auto launched the updated iteration of the Pulsar NS160 motorcycle in India just a few days ago. The 160 cc motorcycle was launched alongside its other siblings such as Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS125 . The all-new updated Bajaj Pulsar NS160 comes revising its competition with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and TVS Apache RTYR 160 4V, intensifying the battle in this space.

Indian consumers, especially the young generation buyers, prefer to go for higher displacement premium motorcycles. This shift in consumer preference has resulted in increasing sales of 160 cc or higher engine capacity motorcycles, instead of the 100-125 cc models. Almost all the major two-wheeler manufacturers in India have introduced their respective products in the 160 cc and 200 cc segments. Also, they have been updating the motorcycles regularly to sustain their demand and sales.

Here is a price and specification comparison between Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 comes priced at ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is priced at ₹2.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comes priced between ₹1.27 lakh and ₹1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is the most affordable among these three motorcycles, while the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the priciest.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Specification

The newly launched updated Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, which generates 16.96 bhp peak power and 14.6 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, this motorcycle gets a six-speed gearbox.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets energy from a 159.7 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which is paired with a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of pumping out 17.30 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets power from a 163.2 cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 16.66 bhp peak power at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm.

Among these three motorcycles, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the most powerful machine, while the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V generates the lowest power output. When it comes to torque output, both the Hero and Bajaj models generate the same amount of torque, while the TVS model churns out better pulling power.

