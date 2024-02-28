2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features

After teasing for a long time, Bajaj has finally launched the 2024 iteration of the Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS125 in the Indian market. The update was long overdue because the Pulsar NS range had started to show its age when compared to its rivals. 2024 Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1,57,427 whereas the Pulsar NS160 costs ₹1,45,792 and the Pulsar NS125 will sell for ₹1,04,922. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

For 2024, the Pulsar NS range gets a new LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps. The halogen turn indicators have been replaced with new LED units. The rear tail lamp stays the same which was already an LED unit.

A look at the new digital instrument cluster.

Then there is a new digital instrument cluster which made its debut on the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150. Only the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 get new Bluetooth connectivity through the Bajaj Ride Connect Application. The instrument cluster can show notifications, call management and turn-by-turn navigation as well. Moreover, there is also a USB port to charge the mobile device. The new cluster can show real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position.

Also Read : 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 first ride: Are they still relevant?

The NS range of Pulsars was due for an update for a really long time and now we finally have it. Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said, “Pulsar has defined the sports biking category for years and with the upgraded 2024 edition of NS series, we are elevating the riding experience further with a class leading digital console, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Moreover, the newly designed LED lighting system enhances the appeal of the cutting-edge design and styling, while ensuring a superior night riding experience. With the upgraded NS range and the N-series now in the market, each Pulsar variant is now a complete package of styling, performance, and cutting-edge features. We are confident that with the new offerings Pulsar will further strengthen its dominant leadership in the sport segment."

First Published Date: