Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Key Specs
- Engine149 cc
- Mileage49.31 kmpl
- Power12.4 ps
- Speed115 kmph
- Max Torque13.3 Nm
- Kerb Weight135 kg
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is priced between Rs. 1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is available in 3 variants - Matte Red, Matte Grey, Dark Knight.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes in three colour options: Dark Night, Matte Grey, Matte Red.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 rivals are Hero Xtreme 125R, Yamaha FZS FI V4, Yamaha FZ-X, Yamaha FZ Blue Flex, Yamaha FZ-RAVE, Yamaha FZ-S Fi.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes with a mileage of 49.31 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha FZS-FI V3
|Rs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|135 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|Rs. 91,500Onwards
|124.7 cc
|11.55 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|2009 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|FZS-FI V3VS Xtreme 125R
|Yamaha FZS FI V4
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZS-FI V3VSFZS FI V4
|Yamaha FZ Blue Flex
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149 cc
|11.7 PS
|12.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZS-FI V3VSFZ Blue Flex
|Yamaha FZ-X
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZS-FI V3VSFZ-X
|Yamaha FZ-RAVE
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZS-FI V3VSFZ-RAVE
|Bajaj Pulsar N160
|Rs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
|164.5 cc
|-
|-
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZS-FI V3VSPulsar N160
Yamaha Motor India was once known as a manufacturer that made motorcycles for enthusiasts. They launched the FZ16, fifteen years ago which was much appreciated. But over the years as the emission norms got strict, the motorcycle was replaced by the FZ-S which recently entered into its fourth iteration. It is now called FZ-S FI Version 4.0 and yes, it is a long name. The motorcycle is now very different than when it was first introduced.
Yamaha has made a few changes to the FZ-S for 2023. It now comes with a new LED headlamp that does a decent job of lighting the road ahead while driving during the night time. There are new colour schemes that look premium especially if you get golden alloy wheels. The motorcycle does have a strong road presence because of the muscular fuel tank, tank extensions and low-slung headlamp. Moreover, once you are seated on it, you'll feel like you are sitting on a big motorcycle because of that fuel tank. However, from the side profile, the motorcycle might feel a bit awkward to a few people. This is because of how slim the rear section is when compared to the front section. Having said that, we did notice a panel gap on the fuel tank that did not align with the plastic piece.
The ergonomics of the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are upright as the handlebar is quite wide and falls into the hands easily. The footpegs are also neutral set. At 790 mm, the saddle height is accessible for everyone. The low weight of just 136 kg also makes it easy to move around the parking lot. However, the turning radius is a bit on the higher side.
The suspension duties on the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are done by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension setup is slightly on the sportier side especially because of the slightly firmer setting of the rear shock.
The 149 cc, air-cooled engine produces 12.23 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Yamaha has made the engine compatible with E20 fuel. The engine starts going after 3,000 rpm below which it stutters if you are in higher gears. As the revs climb, the vibrations also start to increase and the engine starts to run out of breath after 7,000 rpm.
The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that is surprisingly clunky. Yes, the motorcycle can hit triple-digit speeds but it does not feel very comfortable doing so. So, it is just better to ride the wave of torque and up-shift without stressing the engine too much. The motorcycle is clearly made for city usage and that is where it stays happy.
Yamaha decided to update the instrument cluster of the FZ-S FI with a larger size unit, real-time fuel efficiency and average fuel efficiency. Having said that, the instrument cluster still does not show a gear position indicator. There is also a rev-limit light on offer that blinks when the revs are closer to the redline.
The motorcycle also comes with traction control which might come in handy when the motorcycle is being ridden aggressively. However, we could not trigger it during our ride despite riding it aggressively. We think that Yamaha should have offered a dual-channel ABS instead of traction control as that would have been more useful. There is also a Bluetooth companion application on offer that can show notifications but the rider needs to take out his phone to take any action on them. The application can also show the last parked location, vehicle alerts, maintenance alerts and fuel consumption records.
The FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe is for someone who is upgrading from a 100 cc motorcycle. It can comfortably do city speeds, is easy to handle due to its low weight and the seat height is also quite accessible. While the motorcycle seems decent, its price of ₹1,29,400 ex-showroom makes things a bit difficult. That is because the Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe will have to go against motorcycles that are relatively newer than it. There is the Bajaj Pulsar N150, Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and even the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Yamaha FZ-S FI V3 is praised for its smooth engine and comfort, ideal for commuters. However, users note high maintenance costs and suggest design improvements.
|Max Power
|12.4 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|13.3 Nm
|Mileage
|49.31 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|149.0 cc
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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