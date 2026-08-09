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YAMAHA FZS-FI V3

₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3Expert Score
4.3
4
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price:

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is priced between Rs. 1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Yamaha FZS-FI V3?

The Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is available in 3 variants - Matte Red, Matte Grey, Dark Knight.

What are the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 colour options?

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes in three colour options: Dark Night, Matte Grey, Matte Red.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yamaha FZS-FI V3?

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yamaha FZS-FI V3?

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 rivals are Hero Xtreme 125R, Yamaha FZS FI V4, Yamaha FZ-X, Yamaha FZ Blue Flex, Yamaha FZ-RAVE, Yamaha FZ-S Fi.

What is the mileage of Yamaha FZS-FI V3?

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes with a mileage of 49.31 kmpl (Company claimed).

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    149 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    49.31 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    12.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    115 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    135 kg
View All FZS-FI V3 SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Variants

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 price starts at ₹ 1.13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes in 3 variants. Yamaha FZS-FI V3's top variant is Dark Knight.
3 Variants Available
FZS-FI V3 Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
149 cc
115 kmph
FZS-FI V3 Matte Grey
₹1.13 Lakhs*
149 cc
115 kmph
FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight
₹1.14 Lakhs*
149 cc
115 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
Yamaha introduces the FZ Blue Flex, a flex-fuel motorcycle supporting India's shift to ethanol-based fuels, priced at ₹1,24,240.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
Starting October 1, 2026, eight NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh will implement a "no PUC, no fuel" policy to reduce pollution.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
Luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Tesla Model Y, and BMW X3 offer comfort, technology, and safety for urban driving.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Apr 2026
A comparison of five motorcycles, detailing specifications, performance, and pricing, showcasing varied designs and capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
AVW Global partners with Uttar Pradesh to establish a premier motorcycle racing ecosystem, hosting international championships like MotoGP.Read Full Story
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 image
Rs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
4.34
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes135 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Hero Xtreme 125RHero Xtreme 125R imageRs. 91,500Onwards
4.5139
124.7 cc11.55 PS10.5 NmSports Bikes136 kg2009 mmDiscDrumAlloyFZS-FI V3VS Xtreme 125R
Yamaha FZS FI V4Yamaha FZS FI V4 imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.4111
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes136 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyFZS-FI V3VSFZS FI V4
Yamaha FZ Blue FlexYamaha FZ Blue Flex imageRs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-149 cc11.7 PS12.8 NmSports Bikes139 kg2000 mmDiscDiscAlloyFZS-FI V3VSFZ Blue Flex
Yamaha FZ-XYamaha FZ-X imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.6107
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes139 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloyFZS-FI V3VSFZ-X
Yamaha FZ-RAVEYamaha FZ-RAVE imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
51
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes136 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyFZS-FI V3VSFZ-RAVE
Bajaj Pulsar N160Bajaj Pulsar N160 imageRs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
4.527
164.5 cc--Sports Bikes148 kg-DiscDiscAlloyFZS-FI V3VSPulsar N160

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

Yamaha Motor India was once known as a manufacturer that made motorcycles for enthusiasts. They launched the FZ16, fifteen years ago which was much appreciated. But over the years as the emission norms got strict, the motorcycle was replaced by the FZ-S which recently entered into its fourth iteration. It is now called FZ-S FI Version 4.0 and yes, it is a long name. The motorcycle is now very different than when it was first introduced.

Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe: Cosmetic changes and design

The LED headlamp of FZ-S FI Version 4.0 does work quite well in lighting up the road ahead.
The LED headlamp of FZ-S FI Version 4.0 does work quite well in lighting up the road ahead.

Yamaha has made a few changes to the FZ-S for 2023. It now comes with a new LED headlamp that does a decent job of lighting the road ahead while driving during the night time. There are new colour schemes that look premium especially if you get golden alloy wheels. The motorcycle does have a strong road presence because of the muscular fuel tank, tank extensions and low-slung headlamp. Moreover, once you are seated on it, you'll feel like you are sitting on a big motorcycle because of that fuel tank. However, from the side profile, the motorcycle might feel a bit awkward to a few people. This is because of how slim the rear section is when compared to the front section. Having said that, we did notice a panel gap on the fuel tank that did not align with the plastic piece.

Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe: Comfort and ride quality

The ergonomics of the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are upright as the handlebar is quite wide and falls into the hands easily. The footpegs are also neutral set. At 790 mm, the saddle height is accessible for everyone. The low weight of just 136 kg also makes it easy to move around the parking lot. However, the turning radius is a bit on the higher side.

At the rear, there are not many changes apart from the LED turn indicators. Yamaha is also offering new colour schemes and even gold-coloured alloy wheels on a few variants.
At the rear, there are not many changes apart from the LED turn indicators. Yamaha is also offering new colour schemes and even gold-coloured alloy wheels on a few variants.

The suspension duties on the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are done by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension setup is slightly on the sportier side especially because of the slightly firmer setting of the rear shock.

Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe: Engine and performance

The 149 cc, air-cooled engine produces 12.23 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Yamaha has made the engine compatible with E20 fuel. The engine starts going after 3,000 rpm below which it stutters if you are in higher gears. As the revs climb, the vibrations also start to increase and the engine starts to run out of breath after 7,000 rpm.

Yamaha is using the same engine but it is now OBD2 compliant. The vibrations start to increase after 7,000 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox is clunky.
Yamaha is using the same engine but it is now OBD2 compliant. The vibrations start to increase after 7,000 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox is clunky.

The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that is surprisingly clunky. Yes, the motorcycle can hit triple-digit speeds but it does not feel very comfortable doing so. So, it is just better to ride the wave of torque and up-shift without stressing the engine too much. The motorcycle is clearly made for city usage and that is where it stays happy.

Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe: Features

Yamaha decided to update the instrument cluster of the FZ-S FI with a larger size unit, real-time fuel efficiency and average fuel efficiency. Having said that, the instrument cluster still does not show a gear position indicator. There is also a rev-limit light on offer that blinks when the revs are closer to the redline.

 

When the headlamp is turned on, the brightness of the LED Daytime Running Lamp reduces.
When the headlamp is turned on, the brightness of the LED Daytime Running Lamp reduces.

The motorcycle also comes with traction control which might come in handy when the motorcycle is being ridden aggressively. However, we could not trigger it during our ride despite riding it aggressively. We think that Yamaha should have offered a dual-channel ABS instead of traction control as that would have been more useful. There is also a Bluetooth companion application on offer that can show notifications but the rider needs to take out his phone to take any action on them. The application can also show the last parked location, vehicle alerts, maintenance alerts and fuel consumption records.

Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe: Final thoughts

The FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe is for someone who is upgrading from a 100 cc motorcycle. It can comfortably do city speeds, is easy to handle due to its low weight and the seat height is also quite accessible. While the motorcycle seems decent, its price of 1,29,400 ex-showroom makes things a bit difficult. That is because the Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe will have to go against motorcycles that are relatively newer than it. There is the Bajaj Pulsar N150, Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and even the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Images

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Image 1
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Image 2
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Image 3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Image 4
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Image 5
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Image 6

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Colours

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Dark Knight
Matte Grey
Matte Red
Dark night

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
FZS-FI V3vs Xtreme 125R
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
FZS-FI V3vsFZS FI V4
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
FZS-FI V3vsFZ-X
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
FZS-FI V3vsFZ Blue Flex
Yamaha FZ-RAVE

Yamaha FZ-RAVE

1.2 Lakhs
FZS-FI V3vsFZ-RAVE
Yamaha FZ-S Fi

Yamaha FZ-S Fi

1.3 - 1.39 Lakhs
FZS-FI V3vsFZ-S Fi

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
4.5Design
4Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Yamaha FZ-S FI V3 is praised for its smooth engine and comfort, ideal for commuters. However, users note high maintenance costs and suggest design improvements.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth engine performance
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconComfortable seating
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy handling
  • check circle iconStrong road presence

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs
  • warning iconDesign needs a futuristic touch
  • warning iconSlight vibrations above 80kmph
  • warning iconUnderpowered compared to rivals
  • warning iconLack of gear indicator

User Reviews

Perfect look
This bike looks very good and is the first choice for many riders. The mileage is average, and it is perfect for highway riding.
By: Rahul dey (Dec 27, 2025)
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Perfect beast for a family
I’m fully satisfied with my bike. The looks are great, and the pillion seat is very comfortable—especially for my mom. I’m getting over 50 km/l mileage in the city, which is really good. The only downside is that the engine feels slightly underpowered compared to other 150cc bikes, and it doesn’t have a gear indicator. But overall, it’s a great bike for daily use
By: Rajdeep Hazra (Jul 22, 2025)
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Review of Yamaha FZ FI V3
The Yamaha FZ-S FI V3 is a stylish, reliable, and performance-driven bike, ideal for daily commuting and occasional long rides. Its muscular design and sharp looks give it a bold road presence. The 149cc engine delivers smooth power with excellent fuel efficiency, making it economical to run. The bike offers great handling and stability, especially in traffic, thanks to its lightweight frame and wide tyres. The comfortable seating and upright riding posture make it rider-friendly for long durations. With a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and refined engine performance, it truly offers great value for money.
By: AKS (Jul 21, 2025)
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Complete bike - Fz the beast
Yamaha needs to work on design and style can make it more futuristic, engine is very smooth and sounds great. There is little vibrations above 80kmph speed, best for office going people but the maintaining cost is very high.
By: abhinav siyal (Jul 21, 2025)
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Specifications and Features

Max Power12.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque13.3 Nm
Mileage49.31 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine149.0 cc
Max Speed115 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all FZS-FI V3 specs and features

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