Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes with 149 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 55.42 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of FZS-FI V3 starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha FZS-FI V3 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market.