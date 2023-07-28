Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes with 149 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 55.42 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of FZS-FI V3 starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha FZS-FI V3 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes in 6 variants. Yamaha FZS-FI V3 top variant price is ₹ 1.12 Lakhs.
₹1.05 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.05 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.08 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.1 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.1 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.12 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
