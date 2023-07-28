HT Auto
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Specifications

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 starting price is Rs. 1,04,700 in India. Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is available in 6 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Specs

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes with 149 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 55.42 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Vintage Edition Bluetooth
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1990 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
55.42 kmpl
City Mileage
49.31 kmpl
Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.6 : 1
Displacement
149 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
57.3 mm
Body Graphics
Optional
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Muffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
12 V
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Yamaha News

Yamaha has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Tenere 700.
2024 Yamaha Tenere off-road adventure tourer unveiled with new TFT screen
28 Jul 2023
The Yamaha R3 is expected to be priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives in India
Yamaha R3 bookings open unofficially at dealerships
24 Jun 2023
Yamaha recently inaugurated its 200th Blue Square outlet in India and plans to add 100 more by the end of 2023 as it gears up to launch premium bikes soon
Yamaha confirms premium motorcycles for India, to be sold via Blue Square showrooms
16 Jun 2023
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
The 2023 Yamaha R3 gets a new metallic purple shade in Japan alongside Deep Blue and Black
Yamaha R3 updated for 2023 globally, India launch likely later this year
13 May 2023
View all
 

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Variants & Price List

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha FZS-FI V3 comes in 6 variants. Yamaha FZS-FI V3 top variant price is ₹ 1.12 Lakhs.

STD
1.05 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Dark Knight
1.05 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
STD Bluetooth
1.08 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Vintage Edition
1.1 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Dark Knight Bluetooth
1.1 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Vintage Edition Bluetooth
1.12 Lakhs*
149 cc
55.42 kmpl
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

