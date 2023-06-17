HT Auto
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Specifications

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V starting price is Rs. 1,04,265 in India. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Specs

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with 159.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 48.16 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of ...Read More

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
17.15s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
24.64m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.38s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.34s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.68s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.34s
Quarter Mile
20.40 s @ 98.91 kmph
Highway Mileage
48.16 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
42.28m
City Mileage
53.32 kmpl
Top Speed
114 kmph
Max Power
17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Mapped ignition system
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Displacement
159.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
62 mm
Chassis
Double cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks
ABS
Single Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
LED Pilot Lamps
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

93,690 - 1.01 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar NS 12...
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar 150
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.06 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Unicorn
Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Avenger Stre...
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s

Hero Xtreme160s

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Check Xtreme160s details
View similar Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V News

Both Hero Xtreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160 are popular products in the Indian motorcycle market's 160 cc segment.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Which one should you buy
17 Jun 2023
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V remains one of the more delectable motorcycles on sale in the segment
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V & Apache RTR 200 4V get price hikes
12 May 2023
Bajaj now offers USD forks in the front for the Pulsar NS160 which are superior than the telescopic forks of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price and specs compared
25 Mar 2023
The Special Edition of the Apache RTR 160 4V will be sold in two colour options.
2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched at 1.31 lakh
29 Nov 2022
Both the motorcycles have an aggressive streetfighter design.&nbsp;
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price, Specs and features compared
30 Aug 2022
View all
 

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Variants & Price List

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price starts at ₹ 1.04 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes in 2 variants. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V top variant price is ₹ 1.07 Lakhs.

Drum
1.04 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
48.16 kmpl
17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Disc
1.07 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
48.16 kmpl
17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details