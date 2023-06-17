Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with 159.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 48.16 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. The price of Apache RTR 160 4V starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price starts at ₹ 1.04 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes in 2 variants. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V top variant price is ₹ 1.07 Lakhs.
₹1.04 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
48.16 kmpl
17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
₹1.07 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
48.16 kmpl
17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price