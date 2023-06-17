HT Auto

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Images

Check out the latest images of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The images showcase the ...Read More

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Exterior

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V News

Both Hero Xtreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160 are popular products in the Indian motorcycle market's 160 cc segment.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Which one should you buy
17 Jun 2023
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V remains one of the more delectable motorcycles on sale in the segment
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V & Apache RTR 200 4V get price hikes
12 May 2023
Bajaj now offers USD forks in the front for the Pulsar NS160 which are superior than the telescopic forks of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price and specs compared
25 Mar 2023
The Special Edition of the Apache RTR 160 4V will be sold in two colour options.
2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched at 1.31 lakh
29 Nov 2022
Both the motorcycles have an aggressive streetfighter design.&nbsp;
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price, Specs and features compared
30 Aug 2022
TVS Videos

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
3 Sept 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
