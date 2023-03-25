HT Auto
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price and specs compared

Bajaj recently updated the Pulsar NS160 and the Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market. This means that Bajaj Auto plans to continue the NS line-up alongside the new-gen Pulsars. One of the primary rivals to the Pulsar NS160 is the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. So, here is how the two motorcycles clashes against each other.

| Updated on: 25 Mar 2023, 18:40 PM
Bajaj now offers USD forks in the front for the Pulsar NS160 which are superior than the telescopic forks of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Looks

Bajaj has not updated the design of the Pulsar NS160. It still retains its aggressive naked streetfighter design. However, for 2023, the NS160 will be sold in a new Ebony Black paint scheme. On the other hand, the Apache RTR 160 4V also has a naked streetfighter design but it is not as aggressive as the Pulsar. Moreover, it does look more modern because of the LED lighting.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Engine

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 produces 17.03 bhp and 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V's engine produces 17.31 bhp and 14.73 Nm in Sport mode. Both motorcycles use oil cooling and come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. While using Urban and Rain modes, the Apache produces 15.42 bhp and 14.14 Nm.

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Features

In terms of features, the Pulsar's semi-digital instrument cluster can now show distance-to-empty readout, instantaneous fuel economy, a gear position indicator and average fuel economy. There is a side stand cut off on offer as well. However, the motorcycle is still using the halogen units for the headlamp and turn indicators. Moreover, there is a dual-channel ABS on offer.

The Apache RTR 160 4V comes with LED lighting, riding modes, single-channel ABS, Glide Through Technology, a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and Feather Touch Start.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Hardware

The Pulsar NS160 is now equipped with 33 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There are no changes to the perimeter frame of the motorcycle. Braking duties are performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

Also Read : 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price and specs compared

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V uses telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. It uses Double cradle chassis. Braking duties are done by a 270 mm petal disc in the front. Depending on the variant, at the rear, there is a 130 mm drum brake or a 200 mm petal disc brake.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price

The Pulsar NS160 is priced at 1.35 lakh whereas depending on the variants, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V costs between 1.23 lakh and 1.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2023, 18:40 PM IST
