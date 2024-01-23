Saved Articles

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ starting price is Rs. 1,37,950 in India. Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ is available in 1 variant
1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.24 kWh
Max Speed85 kmph
Range80-150 km
Charging time4.5 Hrs.
View all RV400 BRZ specs and features

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
RV400 BRZ vs RV400
Kabira Mobility KM 3000

Kabira Mobility KM 3000

1.12 Lakhs
RV400 BRZ vs KM 3000
UPCOMING
Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Kabira Mobility KM 4000

Kabira Mobility KM 4000

1.37 Lakhs
RV400 BRZ vs KM 4000
Oben Rorr

Oben Rorr

1.5 Lakhs
RV400 BRZ vs Rorr
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs Onwards
RV400 BRZ vs Evolve Z

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Variants & Price

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ price starts at ₹ 1.38 Lakhs .

STD
1.38 Lakhs*
85 Kmph
80-150 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes, Sports Bikes
Battery Capacity3.24 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range80-150 km
Charging Time4.5 Hrs.
View all RV400 BRZ specs and features

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400Kabira Mobility KM 3000Kabira Mobility KM 4000Oben RorrEarth Energy EV Evolve Z
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.38 Lakhs
₹1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
₹1.12 Lakhs
₹1.37 Lakhs
₹1.5 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs Onwards
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
3.24 KWh
4.0 kWh
4.4 kWh
4.4 kWh
96 Ah
Range
80-150 km
80-150 km
120 km/charge
150 Km
187 km
100 km/charge
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Popular Revolt Motors Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Revolt Motors Bikes

Revolt Motors News

Revolt RV400 BRZ will offer up to 150 km of riding range
Revolt RV400 BRZ launched at 1.34 lakh, gets up to 150 km of range
23 Jan 2024
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow colour option and is now available in a total of six colours
Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle arrives in new Lightning Yellow colour
12 Dec 2023
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Eclipse Red shade, in addition to the existing colours on offer
Revolt Motors adds new Eclipse Red colour scheme to RV400 electric motorcycle
28 Nov 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
The Limited Edition Revolt RV400 gets the new Stealth Black paint scheme with gold-finished USD front forks
Limited Edition Revolt RV400 e-motorcycle launched. Here’s what makes it special
23 Aug 2023
Videos

Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
Explore Other Options

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ FAQs

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-150 km, it has a charging time of 45 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 3.24 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ is an electric Sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3.24 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-150 km on a single charge.
The Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ has a charging time of 45 Hrs., making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

