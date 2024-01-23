Which is the top variant of Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ? Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ? The Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-150 km, it has a charging time of 45 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 3.24 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ have, and what is the price range? The Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ? The Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ is an electric Sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3.24 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-150 km on a single charge.