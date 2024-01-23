|Battery Capacity
|3.24 kWh
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
|Range
|80-150 km
|Charging time
|4.5 Hrs.
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ price starts at ₹ 1.38 Lakhs .
|Model Name
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Kabira Mobility KM 3000
|Kabira Mobility KM 4000
|Oben Rorr
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.38 Lakhs
₹1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
₹1.12 Lakhs
₹1.37 Lakhs
₹1.5 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs Onwards
|Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
3.24 KWh
4.0 kWh
4.4 kWh
4.4 kWh
96 Ah
|Range
80-150 km
80-150 km
120 km/charge
150 Km
187 km
100 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic