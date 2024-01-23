Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesRevolt MotorsRV400 BRZOn Road Price in Ahmedabad

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ On Road Price in Ahmedabad

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
2.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

RV400 BRZ Price in Ahmedabad

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 2.87 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ STD₹ 2.87 Lakhs
...Read More

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹2.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
85 Kmph
80-150 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,950
RTO
5,735
Insurance
1,43,685
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
2,87,370
EMI@6,177/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
61 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RV400 Price in Ahmedabad
Kabira Mobility KM 3000

Kabira Mobility KM 3000

1.12 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KM 3000 Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check TS Street Hunter details
View similar Bikes
Kabira Mobility KM 4000

Kabira Mobility KM 4000

1.37 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KM 4000 Price in Ahmedabad
Oben Rorr

Oben Rorr

1.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rorr Price in Ahmedabad
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Evolve Z Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Revolt Motors Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Revolt Motors Bikes

Revolt Motors News

Revolt RV400 BRZ will offer up to 150 km of riding range
Revolt RV400 BRZ launched at 1.34 lakh, gets up to 150 km of range
23 Jan 2024
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow colour option and is now available in a total of six colours
Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle arrives in new Lightning Yellow colour
12 Dec 2023
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Eclipse Red shade, in addition to the existing colours on offer
Revolt Motors adds new Eclipse Red colour scheme to RV400 electric motorcycle
28 Nov 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
The Limited Edition Revolt RV400 gets the new Stealth Black paint scheme with gold-finished USD front forks
Limited Edition Revolt RV400 e-motorcycle launched. Here’s what makes it special
23 Aug 2023
View all
  News

Videos

Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ampere Zeal EX

Ampere Zeal EX

96,690 Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Xoom 125R

Hero Xoom 125R

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details