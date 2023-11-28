HT Auto
Revolt Motors adds new Eclipse Red colour scheme to RV400 electric motorcycle

Revolt Motors, owned by RattanIndia Enterprises, has announced the addition of a new colour scheme on the RV400 electric motorcycle. The Revolt RV400 will now be available in the new Eclipse Red shade that brings a glossy finish with black graphics on the bike. The new colour scheme will be available in addition to the existing paint options on the e-bike. The RV400 is priced from 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, after subsidy).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2023, 16:02 PM
Revolt RV400 Eclipse Red
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Eclipse Red shade, in addition to the existing colours on offer
The new red shade brings a dual-tone effect to the Revolt RV400 with the blacked-out underbody including the lower fairing, and wheels. The swingarm continues to get the aluminium finish. The front forks also continue in the brushed silver finish like on other variants. This will be the third colour option on the RV400 to be introduced this year. Previously, the company announced the Stealth Black Limited Edition and India Blue Cricket Special Edition shades on the e-motorcycle.

Revolt RV400 Red
The Revolt RV400 Eclipse Red uses the same mechanicals with a 3 kW electric motor and a 150 km range
Speaking about introducing the new shade, Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson - RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said, "Our vision has always been to merge innovation with elegance, and the Eclipse Red encapsulates this philosophy perfectly. We are thrilled to introduce Eclipse Red as the newest addition to the Revolt RV400 range, providing riders with an opportunity to showcase their passion for adventure and power."

The Revolt RV400 continues to be available in its standard colours - Cosmic Black and Mist Grey. Apart from the colour scheme, there are no changes to the e-bike mechanically. The e-motorcycle draws power from the 3 kW (4 bhp) mid-drive motor that develops 170 Nm of peak torque with power going to the rear wheel via a belt drive. The top speed is rated at 85 kmph with a range of 150 km (claimed) on a single charge. The RV400 can be charged from 0-100 per cent in 4.5 hours using a standard charger.

Bookings for the Revolt RV400 Eclipse Red are now open online and across the company’s dealerships pan India. The RV400 was one of the first electric motorcycles to go on sale in the country and has enjoyed a monopoly since its arrival in 2017. The e-bike now faces heat from the Tork Kratos R, Hop Oxo, Oben Rorr, and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2023, 16:02 PM IST
TAGS: Revolt RV400 Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 electric motorcycles

