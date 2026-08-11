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KABIRA MOBILITY KM 4000 Mark 2

₹1.51 - 1.7 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    178 - 201 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    4.1 - 5.15 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    5 kW
View All KM 4000 Mark 2 SpecsView specs icon

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Variants

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 price starts at ₹ 1.51 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 comes in 2 variants. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2's top variant is V.
2 Variants Available
KM 4000 Mark 2 STD
₹1.51 Lakhs*
12 kW
120 kmph
178 km
KM 4000 Mark 2 V
₹1.7 Lakhs*
12 kW
120 kmph
201 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 May 2026
The article reviews various electric scooters, highlighting their practicality, comfort, and usability for family-oriented buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
Multiple automakers, including BYD and Kia, are launching electric MPVs in India, offering varying ranges and prices.Read Full Story

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Visual Comparison

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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2
Avore EX2
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 image
Rs. 1.51 LakhsOnwards
4.7100
-Sports Naked Bikes152 kgDiscDiscAlloy201 km-5 kW
Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOkaya EV Ferrato Disruptor imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
-Sports Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy109 km4-5 Hrs.6.37 kWKM 4000 Mark 2VSFerrato Disruptor
Avore EX2Avore EX2 imageRs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards--Sports Naked Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy260 km2 Hours10.5 kWKM 4000 Mark 2VSEX2
Avore EX1Avore EX1 imageRs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards--Sports Naked Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy160 km-7.5 kWKM 4000 Mark 2VSEX1
Earth Energy EV Evolve ZEarth Energy EV Evolve Z imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards-56 NmSports Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy100 km40 min-KM 4000 Mark 2VSEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZRevolt Motors RV400 BRZ imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
3.752
-Sports Bikes115 kgDiscDiscAlloy80-150 km3 Hours3 kWKM 4000 Mark 2VSRV400 BRZ
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.4100
192 Nm (Motor)Sports Bikes152 kgDiscDiscAlloy201 km3 Hours 20 Minutes5 kWKM 4000 Mark 2VSKM 3000 Mark 2

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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Images

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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Colours

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Red
Red

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
KM 4000 Mark 2vsFerrato Disruptor
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
KM 4000 Mark 2vsEX2
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
KM 4000 Mark 2vsEX1
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
KM 4000 Mark 2vsEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
KM 4000 Mark 2vsRV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
KM 4000 Mark 2vsRV400

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.6Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Kabira's electric bike impresses with performance, design, and efficiency, offering Bluetooth and easy handling. Concerns include rear seat comfort, suspension stiffness, and lack of front ABS.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconImpressive acceleration and top speed
  • check circle iconStylish and sleek design
  • check circle iconEfficient battery with realistic range
  • check circle iconLow running costs and minimal maintenance
  • check circle iconBluetooth connectivity and app integration

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconInitial cost is high
  • warning iconNo front ABS, only CBS brakes
  • warning iconRear seat comfort is poor for family pillions
  • warning iconSuspension is stiff on rough roads
  • warning iconDashboard software can crash randomly
True Street Fighter
Matches style standard of premium international naked street sports models. Hub motor performs silently. Side mirror stalk length could be optimized for wider rear view.
By: Prakash Deshmukh (Jul 20, 2026)
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Economic Daily Travel
Brought down routine workplace commuting fuel expenses down significantly. Solid body composition. Main console taking few extra seconds to boot up upon engine keying.
By: Harendra Tandon (Jul 20, 2026)
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Linear Acceleration
Mode transitions happen flawlessly without sudden shocks. Monoshock absorbs light bumps elegantly. Split seat unit could have used slightly softer base padding.
By: Gopal Khandelwal (Jul 20, 2026)
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Tech Stack Excellent
Smartphone connectivity application lists deep telematics stats. Aggressive stance looks sporty. Pillion rider space is tight for longer family weekend tours.
By: Anurag Nigam (Jul 20, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Catchy Outer Design
Incredible street styling turns heads everywhere. Mid-gear acceleration punch is strong. Safety parameters are okay, though proper front ABS track was expected.
By: Rajiv Maheshwari (Jul 20, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

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11 Aug 2026
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Specifications and Features

Max Power12 kW
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Battery Capacity4.1-5.15 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range178-201 km
Charging Time3 Hours
Max Speed120 kmph
View all KM 4000 Mark 2 specs and features

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