Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Key Specs
- Speed120 kmph
- Range178 - 201 km
- Charging3 hrs
- Battery Capacity4.1 - 5.15 kWh
- Motor Power5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2
|Rs. 1.51 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|152 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|201 km
|-
|5 kW
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|109 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.37 kW
|KM 4000 Mark 2VSFerrato Disruptor
|Avore EX2
|Rs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|260 km
|2 Hours
|10.5 kW
|KM 4000 Mark 2VSEX2
|Avore EX1
|Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|-
|7.5 kW
|KM 4000 Mark 2VSEX1
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|KM 4000 Mark 2VSEvolve Z
|Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|115 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80-150 km
|3 Hours
|3 kW
|KM 4000 Mark 2VSRV400 BRZ
|Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|192 Nm (Motor)
|Sports Bikes
|152 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|201 km
|3 Hours 20 Minutes
|5 kW
|KM 4000 Mark 2VSKM 3000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
AI generated summary
Kabira's electric bike impresses with performance, design, and efficiency, offering Bluetooth and easy handling. Concerns include rear seat comfort, suspension stiffness, and lack of front ABS.
|Max Power
|12 kW
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|4.1-5.15 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|178-201 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
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