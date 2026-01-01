The KM 4000 Mark 2 V, is priced at ₹1.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The KM 4000 Mark 2 V offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The KM 4000 Mark 2 V is available in 1 colour option: Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the KM 4000 Mark 2 V include the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs.
The KM 4000 Mark 2 V has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Pass Switch.