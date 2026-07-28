EX2PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages
JUST LAUNCHED

AVORE EX2 Onyx Black Dt Colour

₹1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

EX2 Onyx Black Dt Colour

Meteor Blue Dt
Meteor Red Dt
Onyx Black Dt
Starlit Blue Dt
Starlit Red Dt
Stellar Black Dt
Onyx black dt

Explore Color Options For EX2 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
EX2vsFerrato Disruptor
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2

1.51 - 1.7 Lakhs
KM 4000 Mark 2 Colours
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
EX1 Colours
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
Evolve Z Colours
Revolt Motors RVX

Revolt Motors RVX

1.24 Lakhs
EX2vsRVX
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
RV400 BRZ Colours

Avore EX2 Images

Avore EX2 Image 1

Popular Avore Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Avore Bikes
HomeNew BikesAvore BikesAvore EX2 Colours