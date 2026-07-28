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AVORE EX1 Meteor Red Colour

₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

EX1 Meteor Red Colour

Starlit Blue
Meteor Red
Stellar Black
Meteor red

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Avore EX1 Images

Avore EX1 Image 1

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