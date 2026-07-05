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REVOLT MOTORS RVX

₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Indian electric two-wheeler market is evolving rapidly, moving beyond basic city scooters into the performance-oriented commuter motorcycle space. Leading this segment is the 2026 Revolt RVX. Introduced by Revolt Motors to bridge the gap between youthful, aggressive styling and sustainable urban mobility, this electric motorcycle offers a robust alternative to traditional petrol commuters. Built on an advanced architecture that offers optimised power management and striking naked streetfighter ergonomics, the RVX stands as a top choice for modern daily riders.

Revolt RVX Price in India and Availability

The Revolt RVX is strategically priced to compete with premium 125cc petrol motorcycles and mid-range electric two-wheelers. To encourage early adoption, it enters the market with a highly competitive introductory pricing strategy.

Base Ex-Showroom Pricing Structure

Variant OptionBattery CapacityIntroductory Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
Revolt RVX Standard3.24 kWhRs. 1,24,000

Note: Effective on-road pricing varies by state depending on localised electric vehicle incentives (such as the PM E-DRIVE scheme) and regional RTO regulations. For instance, in regions with dedicated EV benefits like Delhi, localised price subsidies can bring the effective cost significantly lower.

Power, Battery Tech, and Real-World Riding Range

The mechanical heart of the Revolt RVX focuses on delivering swift acceleration alongside highly efficient battery management.

  • Motor Configuration: 4 kW mid-drive Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) capable of achieving a peak power output of 5.3 kW and up to 230 Nm of torque at the wheel.
  • Battery Architecture: Equipped with a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion (NMC) battery pack rated with an IP67 water and dust resistance certification.
  • Transmission & Drive Type: Utilises a durable automatic chain-drive system that smoothly delivers instant torque to the rear wheel.

Performance and Riding Modes

The RVX features four distinct riding modes tailored to balance performance requirements against remaining battery longevity:

  • Eco Mode: Limits top speed to maximise energy conservation, enabling a claimed Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of up to 160 km on a single full charge.
  • City Mode: Tailored for daily urban commuting, providing smooth throttle response and balanced power for navigating heavy traffic.
  • Sport Mode: Sharpens acceleration and throttle mapping for active overtaking manoeuvres.
  • Boost Mode: Unleashes the motor's peak potential, enabling a 0 to 40 km/h acceleration sprint in just 3.9 seconds and achieving a top speed of 90 km/h.

Portable Charging Infrastructure

A significant highlight of the motorcycle is its removable battery architecture. For individuals residing in high-rise apartments without dedicated ground-floor charging ports, the battery pack can be easily unlocked from the chassis and charged indoors. Using a fast charger setup, the battery can replenish from 0% to 80% capacity in approximately 80 minutes (1 hour and 20 minutes).

Design, Hardware, and Smart Cockpit Integration

The design profile of the Revolt RVX leans heavily into streetfighter styling, featuring a bold front end, sharp tank cowlings, and an aggressive stance.

The underlying chassis and cycle components emphasise handling stability and comfort:

  • Suspension System: Premium upside-down (USD) front forks manage front-end response, while a rear monoshock handles the back, easily absorbing sharp road imperfections.
  • Braking and Safety: Anchored by 240mm disc brakes at both the front and rear, governed by a Combined Braking System (CBS) to maintain stability during sudden braking manoeuvres.
  • Tires and Geometry: Rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres (90/80 front, 110/80 rear). It offers a highly accessible 790mm seat height and a 180mm ground clearance to protect the battery over large speed breakers.

Connected Features and Telematics

The cockpit houses a 3.5-inch IP67-rated digital display that links seamlessly with smartphones via Bluetooth. The integrated Internet of Things (IoT) smart suite gives riders access to over-the-air (OTA) system updates, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call and text alerts, geo-fencing, a vehicle locator, a reverse mode, walk assist, a hill-hold assist system, and an engine immobiliser for enhanced safety.

Advantages and Considerations of the Revolt RVX

Weighing the core strengths and limitations can assist potential buyers in determining if the Revolt RVX lines up with their specific daily riding requirements:

Advantages

  • Removable battery pack offers excellent charging convenience for flat or apartment residents.
  • 5.3 kW peak power motor delivers fast acceleration (0-40 km/h in 3.9 seconds).
  • Comprehensive tech package including turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, and hill-hold assist.
  • Upside-down (USD) front forks provide stable, premium handling through corners.
  • Zero-emission drivetrain translates to low monthly running and maintenance costs compared to petrol alternatives.

Considerations

  • Lacks an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), relying instead on a Combined Braking System (CBS).
  • Riding consistently in Boost or Sport mode will noticeably lower the real-world range compared to the claimed 160 km IDC figure.A chain-drive system requires periodic lubrication and maintenance compared to hub-motor alternatives.

Revolt Motors RVX Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    160 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.24 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    5.3 kW
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Revolt Motors RVX Videos

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Revolt RVX launched!

Revolt Motors RVX Variants

Revolt Motors RVX price starts at ₹ 1.24 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
RVX STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
90 kmph
160 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Revolt Motors RVX Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Jul 2026
The guide simplifies Revolt RVX financing, detailing EMI options to help budget for your electric motorcycle purchase.Read Full Story

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News

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Revolt Motors RVX Specifications and Features

Max Power5.3 kW
Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity3.24 kWh
Max Torque230 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range160
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed90 kmph
View all RVX specs and features

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