Revolt Motors RVX Key Specs
- Speed90 kmph
- Range160 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.24 kWh
- Motor Power5.3 kW
The Indian electric two-wheeler market is evolving rapidly, moving beyond basic city scooters into the performance-oriented commuter motorcycle space. Leading this segment is the 2026 Revolt RVX. Introduced by Revolt Motors to bridge the gap between youthful, aggressive styling and sustainable urban mobility, this electric motorcycle offers a robust alternative to traditional petrol commuters. Built on an advanced architecture that offers optimised power management and striking naked streetfighter ergonomics, the RVX stands as a top choice for modern daily riders.
The Revolt RVX is strategically priced to compete with premium 125cc petrol motorcycles and mid-range electric two-wheelers. To encourage early adoption, it enters the market with a highly competitive introductory pricing strategy.
Variant Option Battery Capacity Introductory Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Revolt RVX Standard 3.24 kWh Rs. 1,24,000
Note: Effective on-road pricing varies by state depending on localised electric vehicle incentives (such as the PM E-DRIVE scheme) and regional RTO regulations. For instance, in regions with dedicated EV benefits like Delhi, localised price subsidies can bring the effective cost significantly lower.
The mechanical heart of the Revolt RVX focuses on delivering swift acceleration alongside highly efficient battery management.
The RVX features four distinct riding modes tailored to balance performance requirements against remaining battery longevity:
A significant highlight of the motorcycle is its removable battery architecture. For individuals residing in high-rise apartments without dedicated ground-floor charging ports, the battery pack can be easily unlocked from the chassis and charged indoors. Using a fast charger setup, the battery can replenish from 0% to 80% capacity in approximately 80 minutes (1 hour and 20 minutes).
The design profile of the Revolt RVX leans heavily into streetfighter styling, featuring a bold front end, sharp tank cowlings, and an aggressive stance.
The underlying chassis and cycle components emphasise handling stability and comfort:
The cockpit houses a 3.5-inch IP67-rated digital display that links seamlessly with smartphones via Bluetooth. The integrated Internet of Things (IoT) smart suite gives riders access to over-the-air (OTA) system updates, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call and text alerts, geo-fencing, a vehicle locator, a reverse mode, walk assist, a hill-hold assist system, and an engine immobiliser for enhanced safety.
Weighing the core strengths and limitations can assist potential buyers in determining if the Revolt RVX lines up with their specific daily riding requirements:
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Revolt Motors RVX
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.3 kW
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|109 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.37 kW
|RVXVSFerrato Disruptor
|Avore EX1
|Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|-
|7.5 kW
|RVXVSEX1
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|RVXVSEvolve Z
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|170 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|150 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3000 W
|RVXVSRV400
|Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|115 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80-150 km
|3 Hours
|3 kW
|RVXVSRV400 BRZ
|Oben Rorr EZ
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|52 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|175 km
|2 Hours
|75000 W
|RVXVSRorr EZ
|Max Power
|5.3 kW
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|3.24 kWh
|Max Torque
|230 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|160
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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