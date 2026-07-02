Revolt RVX electric motorcycle launched, priced at 1.24 lakh

Revolt Motors has launched its new offering, Revolt RVX , in India, at an introductory price tag of ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is reduced to ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom) after the subsidy is applied. In Delhi, the electric bike comes priced at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), with the subsidy under the Delhi EV Policy applied. If someone scraps their old ICE bike, the RVX can be purchased at ₹85,000 (ex-showroom) in Delhi. Bookings for the electric bike are already open, and deliveries are slated to commence from the end of July 2026.

The new electric motorcycle has joined the Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer's lineup, which includes models like RV1, RV1+, RV BlazeX, RV400 BRZ, and RV400. The RV BlazeX is a commuter bike, while the RV400 is a performance-oriented model.

Available in three colour options: Electric Blue, Pearl Black, and Eclipse White, the all-new Revolt RVX claims to come with a design that has been inspired by a shark's body. It comes with an instant boost mode, hill hold control, walk assist, reverse mode, carbon fibre panels, long seat, connected technology, etc. It offers a 14-degree incline gradability, which is reduced to 11 degrees with a pillion rider. The electric bike comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, a sound box with four distinct sounds, and LED lighting at the front and back.

Revolt RVX: Specifications in a nutshell Battery 3.24 kWh portable Range Up to 160 km Top speed 90 kmph Standard charging (0%-80%) 3.30 hours Fast charging (0%-80%) 80 minutes Suspension USD fork (Front), Monoshock (Rear) Brake Discs (Front and rear)

For suspension duty, the Revolt RVX uses USD front fork and monoshock absorber at the back. Powering the RVX is a 3.24 kWh portable battery pack, which promises up to 160 km range on a single charge. The bike can run at a top speed of 90 kmph. The battery can be charged 0-80% in 3.30 hours using a standard charger, while it takes 80 minutes to top up 0-80% using a fast charger.

The Revolt RVX comes with a standard warranty of three years or 40,000 km, whichever comes earlier. On the other hand, Revolt is offering an extended warranty for the bike, which is for eight years or 80,000 km, whichever comes earlier.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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