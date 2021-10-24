Best Revolt Motors Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Revolt Motors RV400 ₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards Revolt Motors RV1 ₹ 99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs Revolt Motors RV BlazeX ₹ 1.2 Lakhs Revolt Motors RVX ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ ₹ 1.3 Lakhs

In India, there are 5 Revolt Motors Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Revolt Motors RV400, Revolt Motors RV1, Revolt Motors RV BlazeX, Revolt Motors RVX, Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 99,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.