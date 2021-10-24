Best Revolt Motors Bikes

In India, there are 5 Revolt Motors Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Revolt Motors RV400, Revolt Motors RV1, Revolt Motors RV BlazeX, Revolt Motors RVX, Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 99,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Revolt Motors Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Revolt Motors RV400 ₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Revolt Motors RV1 ₹ 99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX ₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RVX ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ ₹ 1.3 Lakhs

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5 New Revolt Motors Bikes found

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Revolt Motors RV400 Front Right View
1/8

Revolt Motors RV400

3.8
51
₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Speed
85 kmph
Range
150 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Revolt Motors RV1 Front Left View
1/11

Revolt Motors RV1

3.7
50
₹99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
160 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Front Left View
1/14

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

3.6
48
₹1.2 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Speed
85 kmph
Range
150 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Revolt Motors RVX Front Right View
1/10

Revolt Motors RVX

₹1.24 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
160
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Front Right View
1/16

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

3.4
52
₹1.3 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Speed
85 kmph
Range
150 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming Revolt Motors Bike

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer Side Look View
UPCOMING

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.48 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Speed
45 kmph
Range
150 km
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