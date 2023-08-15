Best Ola Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Ola Electric S1 Air ₹ 89,999 Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen ₹ 94,999 - 1.3 Lakhs Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen ₹ 1.25 - 1.75 Lakhs Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport ₹ 1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs Ola Electric Gig ₹ 39,999 - 49,999

In India, there are 10 Ola Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ola Electric S1 Air, Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen, Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen, Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport, Ola Electric Gig. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 39,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.