



The announcement to launch its own electric scooters came in 2020 after Ola Electric acquired e-scooter manufacturer, Etergo. A plant with an investment of Rs 2,400 crore was set up in Tamil Nadu, and the company planned to hit the markets by 2021. The plant in Krishnagiri was named Ola Future Factory. In the first month of the opening of the bookings, Ola Electric received over 50,000 bookings.



The first e-scooter was produced in the factory on August 15, 2021. The company currently has two models of electric scooters in India, S1 and S1 Pro. After some delays, the delivery of the scooters began in December 2021. In January 2022, the company raised money at a valuation of $5 billion.



The company also entered into an agreement with StoreDot to manufacture Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) batteries for their scooters. Currently, the company manufactures 1000 electric scooters per day. Aggarwal bought a 92.5 per cent stake in the company with a valuation of Rs 1 lakh. Ola Electric was then made into a separate company. In 2019, the company raised funding from SoftBank at a valuation of $1 billion.The announcement to launch its own electric scooters came in 2020 after Ola Electric acquired e-scooter manufacturer, Etergo. A plant with an investment of Rs 2,400 crore was set up in Tamil Nadu, and the company planned to hit the markets by 2021. The plant in Krishnagiri was named Ola Future Factory. In the first month of the opening of the bookings, Ola Electric received over 50,000 bookings.The first e-scooter was produced in the factory on August 15, 2021. The company currently has two models of electric scooters in India, S1 and S1 Pro. After some delays, the delivery of the scooters began in December 2021. In January 2022, the company raised money at a valuation of $5 billion.The company also entered into an agreement with StoreDot to manufacture Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) batteries for their scooters. Currently, the company manufactures 1000 electric scooters per day. Ola Electric Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Ola Electric Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Ola Electric S1 ₹ 85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs

...Read More

Read Less

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric Mobility is an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer. It is headquartered in Bangalore and was founded by Bhavish Aggarwal. The company has its manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.The company was founded as a wholly-owned subsidy of Ola Cabs' parent company, ANI Technologies. In 2019, Bhavish