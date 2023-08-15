Best Ola Electric Bikes

In India, there are 10 Ola Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ola Electric S1 Air, Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen, Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen, Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport, Ola Electric Gig. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 39,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Ola Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Ola Electric S1 Air ₹ 89,999
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen ₹ 94,999 - 1.3 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen ₹ 1.25 - 1.75 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport ₹ 1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
Ola Electric Gig ₹ 39,999 - 49,999

Popular Filters

Latest Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
Bikes under 1 lakh

10 New Ola Electric Bikes found

Sort By:

Ola Electric S1 Air Front Left View
1/16

Ola Electric S1 Air

4.1
87
₹89,999
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
151 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen Front Left View
1/11

Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen

5.0
4
₹94,999 - 1.3 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Speed
125 kmph
Range
242 km
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen Front Left View
1/12

Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

4.5
2
₹1.25 - 1.75 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
5.3 kWh
Speed
141 kmph
Range
320 km
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Front Left View
1/7

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

3.0
1
₹1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
5.2 kWh
Speed
141 kmph
Range
320
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ola Electric Gig Front Left View
1/8

Ola Electric Gig

5.0
1
₹39,999 - 49,999
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
112 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ola Electric Roadster X Front Left View
1/11

Ola Electric Roadster X

5.0
2
₹99,999 - 1.25 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4.5 kWh
Speed
118 kmph
Range
252 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ola Electric Roadster Front Right View
1/12

Ola Electric Roadster

4.1
33
₹1.05 - 1.4 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
16 kWh
Speed
194 kmph
Range
579 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ola Electric Roadster X+
1/10

Ola Electric Roadster X+

4.6
5
₹1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
9.1 kWh
Speed
125 kmph
Range
501 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ola Electric Roadster Pro Left View
1/9

Ola Electric Roadster Pro

₹2 - 2.5 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
16 kWh
Speed
194 kmph
Range
579
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ola Electric S1 Z Front Left View
1/9

Ola Electric S1 Z

4.0
2
₹59,999 - 64,999
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
146 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

3 Upcoming Ola Electric Bikes

Ola Electric Adventure Left View
UPCOMING

Ola Electric Adventure

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Ola Electric Diamondhead Left View
UPCOMING

Ola Electric Diamondhead

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Ola Electric Cruiser Left View
UPCOMING

Ola Electric Cruiser

4.8
4
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.7 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details

Compare Olaelectric Bikes

Brands

View more

Ola Electric Bike Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City

User Reviews of Olaelectric Bikes in India

HomeNew BikesOla Electric Bikes