Ola Electric sales cross 20,000 units for third consecutive month in November

Ola Electric has announced that the company’s sales crossed the 20,000 units mark for the third consecutive month in November 2022. The electric scooter manufacturer currently leads the premium electric scooter segment ( 1 lakh and above) in India and holds a 50 per cent market share in both ICE and EVs. In contrast, rival Ather Energy managed to sell 7,234 units in November this year, while TVS sold over 10,000 units of the iQube last month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 16:30 PM
Also Read : Ola Electric opens 14 experience centres in 11 cities

Speaking on the strong volumes, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said, “The end of ICE age is now a reality. The complete dominance of EVs in the premium scooter segment shows that the only reason why customers still consider an ICE vehicle today is due to the lack of world class EV alternatives. We will continue to build and expand aggressively with products across multiple segments and price-points and lead the transition of the Indian two-wheeler industry to 100 per cent EVs by 2025!"

Ola says that EVs now hold a 92 per cent share in the premium scooter segment, which stood at just 36 per cent in 2021, prior to the company’s foray into this space. Apart from Ola, companies including Ather, Okinawa, Okaya, TVS, Ampere and more have electric scooters retailing in the premium scooter segment.

Ola’s aggressive expansion is also helping the manufacturer gain better numbers every month. The company is rapidly expanding its network presence and opened its 50th experience centre recently in the country. The manufacturer has also fast-tracked its plan to open 200 experience centres by the end of December 2022 as against the earlier timeline of January 2023. The brand also has plans to bring newer offerings including new e-scooters and motorcycles in the next couple of years. Ola is working on an electric car which has been teased recently on several occasions in the past. All products will roll out of the company’s future factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 16:29 PM IST
TAGS: ola electric auto sales sales figures ola s1
