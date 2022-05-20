Ola Electric to open new purchase window for S1, S1 Pro tomorrow

Ola Electric has announced a fresh purchase window for its customers. The new S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will come loaded with the EV maker's latest Move OS2 software update which offers missing features.

Ola Electric has announced that it will open fresh purchase window for its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro for next batch of customers from tomorrow. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, made the announcement on Wednesday promising deliveries of these scooters will be done in ‘hyper mode’. Ola Electric has already started test ride camps in five cities across India. The prospective customers, who have booked the electric scooters, will be intimated by the EV maker via email.

This will be the third purchase window to be opened by Ola Electric since the electric scooters were launched on August 15 last year. The entire buying process of Ola Electric scooters is online through its dedicated Ola app. Customers will be able to choose the model, colour and add delivery location as well as finance their electric scooters through the app.

The new scooters to be purchased will come with Ola Electric’s latest Move OS2 software updates. The updates were rolled out for existing customers earlier this month. These updates have added some of the missing features earlier. These include bluetooth connectivity, navigation and cruise control features.

Ola Electric had rolled out the first batches of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters without some of the highlighted features. When launched, Ola had promised some other key features like hill hold control and Hyper Mode in S1 Pro electric scooters. Varun Dubey, chief marketing officer at Ola Electric had assured recently that most of these updates will be available before June this year.

Ola Electric has fast emerged as one of the top electric two-wheeler manufacturers. In April, Ola Electric registered its best month so far in terms of sales with 12,683 units delivered. Ola managed to overtake segment leader Hero Electric, registering a month-on-month growth of nearly 40 percent. Ola is the fastest EV maker to hit 10,000 monthly sales figures in India. However, during the same month, Ola Electric had to recall 1,441 units of its electric scooters due to a fire incident in Pune.

Ola Electric's S1 Pro comes with a real-world mileage claim of 131 kms (ARAI range of 185 kms under ideal conditions). The e-scooter has a top speed of 115 kmph and can go from stationary to 100 kmph in three seconds.

