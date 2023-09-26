HT Auto
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours

Yamaha Motor has launched the R15 V4 in Japan updated for the 2024 model year. The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 joins the 2024 R125, also launched in the bike maker’s home market. Both bikes get new colour options while retaining the same mechanicals. The 2024 R15 V4 gets a new all-black paint scheme ‘Black Metallic 12’, which seems to be inspired by the larger R7. The colour option is complemented by the new blacked-out components.

By: HT Auto Desk
26 Sep 2023, 21:58 PM
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'

Up next is the new ‘Deep Purplish Blue Metallic C’ that is essentially a blue and black shade borrowed from the larger R1, and ensures the R15 looks a part of the R1 family. Lastly, the 2024 R15 V4 gets the new ‘Dark Bluish Gray Metallic’ shade that brings more flare to the full-faired offering. This includes the neon yellow finished alloy wheels complementing the bodywork finished with the grey-blue shade with neon yellow pinstripes.

Also Read : MotoGP Bharat 2023: Yamaha R3 and MT-03 showcased at Indian GP, launch in December 2023

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 for Japan also gets the neon yellow and Dark Bluish Gray Metallic shade
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 for Japan also gets the neon yellow and Dark Bluish Gray Metallic shade

Apart from the new colour options, the 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 retains the same hardware as the outgoing model. Power comes from the familiar 155 cc single-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine with VVA system. The motor is tuned to develop 18.1 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a bi-directional quickshifter as well as an assist and slipper clutch. The bike also comes with dual-channel ABS.

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 in Japan is priced at 550,000 Yen (approx. 3.08 lakh), which makes it nearly twice as expensive as the Indian version. The India-spec R15 V4 is priced from 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards. The R125, meanwhile, is not on sale in the Indian market.

