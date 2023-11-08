HT Auto
EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke makes global debut with 120 bhp. Check details

KTM has unveiled an all-new 990 Duke at EICMA 2023. It will be competing against other litre-class naked motorcycles. The new motorcycle will sit above the 890 DUKE GP in the lineup. The 990 Duke will be produced at KTM’s main plant in Mattighofen, Austria. As of now, KTM has no plans to launch the 990 Duke in the Indian market.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM
KTM 990 Duke
The 990 Duke takes design inspiration from other other Duke models that are in the lineup.
Powering the 990 Duke is a new LC8c engine that is Euro 5+ compliant. It is a 947 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 121 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 103 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the rider can also opt for a quickshifter.

The KTM 990 Duke has been developed around a completely new steel tube frame. The subframe is an aluminium diecast part with an integrated airbox and air intake under the seat. Moreover, the swingarm is also new and the triple clamp is made out of forged aluminium. The wheels of the 990 Duke measure 17 inches and are taken from the 1290 Super Duke R but slightly modified to incorporate the double-sided swingarm. They are wrapped in Bridgestone S22 tires as standard.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?

The frame is suspended by 43 mm WP Apex open cartridge forks in the front that have 140 mm of travel. It comes with compression and rebound adjustment that can be done through clickers that are present on top of the forks. At the rear, there is a WP Apex monoshock that can be adjusted through a 5-click setting for rebound and with manual preload adjustment.

In terms of features, the 990 Duke is equipped with LED lighting, a USB Type C charger and a 5-inch coloured TFT screen. There are five riding modes - Rain, Street, Sport and the Performance and Track mode are optional.

