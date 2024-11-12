HT Auto
KTM 890 Duke
UPCOMING
KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

Exp. Launch on 12 Nov 2024
Expected Key Specs
890 Duke: 889.0 cc

890 Duke: 25.0 kmpl

890 Duke: 152.0 kmph

About KTM 890 Duke

Latest Update

  • KTM 890 Duke with MotoGP-inspired livery breaks cover
  • KTM to unveil 2022 890 Duke GP, 890 Duke R this month

    • KTM 890 Duke

    The 890 Duke is KTM’s middleweight naked bike that gives raw power while looking excessively intimidating.

    KTM 890 Duke Expected Launch Date:

    The KTM 890 Duke is expected to be launched in India in late 2023 or early 2024.

    KTM 890 Duke Price:

    Taking a hint from the international scene, the KTM 890 Duke is expected to cost between Rs. 7.5 to 10 lakh ex-showroom in Delhi.

    KTM 890 Duke Design:

    The KTM 890 has a compact and muscular design. The large tank, sharp razor-like tank shrouds, headlight, thick front suspension and broad tyres complement the aggressive looking build. This middleweight Duke is built to be agile as well. It is expected to come in two colour schemes, an orange and black combination while the other will be a mix of metallic black and matte black.

    KTM 890 Duke Dimension:

    The KTM 890 Duke is expected to weigh just 169 kilograms. The seat height will be at a comfortable 820mm and the ground clearance will be 191mm, making it a formidable street sportster.

    KTM 890 Duke Features:

    The special sleeveless engine cylinders and radiator system of the KTM 890 are designed to optimize cooling. This bike also has slipper clutch, ride-by-wire, fully digital TFT instrument cluster and a full-LED lighting system. Bluetooth connectivity through KTM’s smartphone app ‘KTM My Ride’ might be possible on this one. A menu switch setup on the left-hand side of the handlebar is back-lit and allows the rider to switch modes without stopping.

    KTM 890 Duke Engine and Performance:

    A 889cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine on the KTM 890 Duke will make 114 HP and 92 Nm torque. This powerhouse is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The acceleration is terrific and the bike can reach a top speed of 240 to 250 kilometers an hour.

    KTM 890 Duke Mileage:

    This beast returns a mileage of 15 to 22 kilometers a litre depending on riding conditions. The KTM 890 Duke has a fuel capacity of 14 litres.

    KTM 890 Duke Rivals:

    In the upper middleweight category, the KTM 890 Duke rivals with Yamaha MT-09, Yamaha MT-07, Triumph Street Triple, BMW F 900 R, Suzuki GSX-S750, Suzuki GSX-S1000, Honda CB650R, Ducati Hypermotard 950 and the Ducati Monster series.

    KTM 890 Duke Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Mileage25.0 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    Engine889.0 cc
    Max Speed152 Kmph

    KTM 890 Duke News

    The motorcycle features the swanky looking orange paint theme along with black highlights.
    KTM 890 Duke with MotoGP-inspired livery breaks cover
    24 Feb 2022
    The new KTM bikes will include the 2022 890 Duke R and the Duke GP bikes.&nbsp;
    KTM to unveil 2022 890 Duke GP, 890 Duke R this month
    3 Feb 2022
    KTM has five new motorcycles planned for debut at EICMA 2024, which it returns to after a hiatus of five years
    Next-gen KTM 390 Adventure R confirmed for global debut at EICMA in November
    2 Oct 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
    2 Oct 2024
    The last time riders competed during the Indian Moto GP at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida was in 2023.
    Moto GP: Buddh International Circuit India to host another Grand Prix in 2026
    26 Sept 2024
    View all
     KTM 890 Duke News

    KTM 890 Duke FAQs

    The KTM 890 Duke is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 8-10 Lakhs.
    The KTM 890 Duke is expected to launch on 12th Nov 2024, introducing a new addition to the 889.0 cc segment.
    The KTM 890 Duke features a 889.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 25.0 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The KTM 890 Duke faces competition from the likes of Kawasaki Z900 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R in the 889.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The KTM 890 Duke offers a mileage of 25.0 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

