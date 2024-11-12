Latest Update

KTM 890 Duke



The 890 Duke is KTM’s middleweight naked bike that gives raw power while looking excessively intimidating.



KTM 890 Duke Expected Launch Date:



The KTM 890 Duke is expected to be launched in India in late 2023 or early 2024.



KTM 890 Duke Price:



Taking a hint from the international scene, the KTM 890 Duke is expected to cost between Rs. 7.5 to 10 lakh ex-showroom in Delhi.



KTM 890 Duke Design:



The KTM 890 has a compact and muscular design. The large tank, sharp razor-like tank shrouds, headlight, thick front suspension and broad tyres complement the aggressive looking build. This middleweight Duke is built to be agile as well. It is expected to come in two colour schemes, an orange and black combination while the other will be a mix of metallic black and matte black.



KTM 890 Duke Dimension:



The KTM 890 Duke is expected to weigh just 169 kilograms. The seat height will be at a comfortable 820mm and the ground clearance will be 191mm, making it a formidable street sportster.



KTM 890 Duke Features:



The special sleeveless engine cylinders and radiator system of the KTM 890 are designed to optimize cooling. This bike also has slipper clutch, ride-by-wire, fully digital TFT instrument cluster and a full-LED lighting system. Bluetooth connectivity through KTM’s smartphone app ‘KTM My Ride’ might be possible on this one. A menu switch setup on the left-hand side of the handlebar is back-lit and allows the rider to switch modes without stopping.



KTM 890 Duke Engine and Performance:



A 889cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine on the KTM 890 Duke will make 114 HP and 92 Nm torque. This powerhouse is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The acceleration is terrific and the bike can reach a top speed of 240 to 250 kilometers an hour.



KTM 890 Duke Mileage:



This beast returns a mileage of 15 to 22 kilometers a litre depending on riding conditions. The KTM 890 Duke has a fuel capacity of 14 litres.



KTM 890 Duke Rivals:



In the upper middleweight category, the KTM 890 Duke rivals with Yamaha MT-09, Yamaha MT-07, Triumph Street Triple, BMW F 900 R, Suzuki GSX-S750, Suzuki GSX-S1000, Honda CB650R, Ducati Hypermotard 950 and the Ducati Monster series.