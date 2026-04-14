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Formula 1 shuts down India return chatter after Sports Minister signalled intent

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2026, 08:40 am
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  • Formula 1 has rejected claims of a 2027 Indian GP return, citing early-stage discussions, regulatory hurdles, and calendar constraints.

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The Buddh International Circuit last hosted a Formula 1 race in 2013, but future plans remain uncertain.
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The Buddh International Circuit last hosted a Formula 1 race in 2013, but future plans remain uncertain.
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Formula 1 has ruled out the possibility of hosting an Indian Grand Prix in 2027, contradicting recent remarks made by India’s Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya. According to multiple media reports, the spokesperson for Formula 1 clarified that discussions about a return to India have not progressed to a stage where any timeline can be confirmed.

The response came after Mandaviya publicly stated that the race could return to the Buddh International Circuit in 2027. According to F1, such a timeframe is not currently under consideration.

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Calendar and logistical challenges

Formula 1’s calendar is already operating at capacity, with 24 races scheduled in a season. Adding a new venue requires long-term planning, coordination with teams, and logistical adjustments. Officials indicated that accommodating a race in India within the next two years is not feasible given these constraints.

Regulatory hurdles remain

Beyond scheduling, taxation and regulatory issues continue to pose challenges. Earlier editions of the Indian GP between 2011 and 2013 were impacted by the classification of motorsport as entertainment, leading to tax complications. Although this classification was revised later, recent developments suggest that similar concerns may have resurfaced.

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Mandaviya earlier mentioned, “If the entertainment tax cannot be altogether repealed, we will try to ensure that reimbursements are provided to incentivise the project for the organisers. Discussions are ongoing on this issue. It is an inter-ministerial matter, and we are trying our best to make it attractive for Formula One."

Experts see longer timeline

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok also questioned the 2027 target, highlighting the scale of preparation required. He wrote, “Good to see the ambition, but 2027 is too soon for the level of work needed to make this happen. Would love to see the Indian GP back, but the owners need to carry out work on the track, work on the financial model & the regulatory & taxation issues. 2029 - 2030 at the earliest."

Uncertain road ahead

While the government's intent to revive the event is evident, unresolved policy issues and the need for a sustainable financial model remain key obstacles. A realistic return timeline could extend beyond 2027, depending on how quickly these concerns are addressed.

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First Published Date: 14 Apr 2026, 08:40 am IST
TAGS: f1 formula 1 f1 india formula 1 india

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