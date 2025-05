Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Price:

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is priced at Rs. 12.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP?

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP colour options?

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP comes in one colour options: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda CB1000 Hornet SP?

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1000 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda CB1000 Hornet SP?

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP rivals are Suzuki Katana, Ducati Monster, KTM 790 Adventure, Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, Triumph Street Triple, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.