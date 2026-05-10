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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Issues Voluntary Recall For Cb1000 Hornet Sp. Check Details

Honda issues voluntary recall for CB1000 Hornet SP. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2026, 15:19 pm
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  • Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a voluntary recall for the CB1000 Hornet SP over fuel hose routing and engine oil consumption concerns.

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP recall affects motorcycles manufactured between September 2024 and August 2025.
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP recall affects motorcycles manufactured between September 2024 and August 2025.
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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a voluntary recall campaign for the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP in India. The recall affects motorcycles manufactured between September 30, 2024 and August 22, 2025.

According to the company, the recall has been initiated to address two identified technical concerns. The first issue relates to the routing of the fuel feed hose, which may require inspection to ensure it remains properly secured under certain conditions. The second concern is linked to engine oil consumption levels, which may vary due to the characteristics of certain internal components and could require corrective action to maintain optimal engine performance.

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As part of the recall campaign, Honda will carry out inspections and necessary rectification work at authorised BigWing Topline dealerships across the country. The process will include correction of the fuel feed hose routing and replacement of affected engine components wherever required.

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The company has confirmed that all inspection and repair work will be carried out free of cost, regardless of the motorcycle’s warranty status.

Honda stated that affected customers will be informed by its dealership network through calls, SMS, or e-mail. Owners can also verify whether their motorcycle falls under the recall by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s website.

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First Published Date: 10 May 2026, 15:19 pm IST
TAGS: recall auto recall honda cb1000 hornet sp

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