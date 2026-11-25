TVS Motor Company has announced that the Jupiter has crossed the one crore cumulative production milestone, becoming India's fastest and youngest scooter brand to achieve the landmark. The milestone was reached at the company's manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, marking a significant moment in the scooter's 13-year journey in the Indian market.

Introduced in 2013 with the philosophy of 'Zyada Ka Fayda', the TVS Jupiter was developed as a family scooter offering more performance, mileage, comfort and convenience. Over the years, it has evolved alongside changing consumer preferences and established itself as one of the country's most popular scooter brands.

The pace at which the Jupiter has reached the milestone also reflects its growing acceptance. The scooter took nine years to reach its first 50 lakh production units, while the next 50 lakh were added in just four years. TVS also said that the Jupiter became the fastest scooter brand to achieve five lakh sales within its first year of launch. It subsequently emerged as India's second-largest scooter brand.

TVS Jupiter's journey and evolution

Over the past 13 years, TVS has introduced several features and updates to keep the Jupiter relevant to changing customer requirements. These include double helmet storage, front fuel filling, infinity light bars, I-Go Assist, a metal body structure with Body Balance technology and TVS SmartXonnect connectivity.

The brand's expansion into the 125cc segment came in 2021 with the launch of the TVS Jupiter 125. It extended the scooter's focus on family-oriented mobility with greater emphasis on space, comfort and convenience.

In 2024, TVS introduced a new-generation Jupiter 110 with a more progressive design and improvements to comfort, mileage and convenience. The updated scooter also went on to become the most awarded Scooter of the Year within six months of its launch, the company said.

TVS Jupiter's one crore milestone: What the company said

Commenting on the achievement, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, People Mobility, India 2W Business, TVS Motor Company, said the Jupiter's philosophy of Zyada reflected the changing aspirations of Indian consumers.

He added that the milestone represented the trust of customers as well as the efforts of the company's employees, dealer partners and suppliers, backed by its engineering, manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

TVS Motor Company said the Jupiter will continue to evolve in line with India's changing mobility requirements, with its focus remaining on delivering greater value, comfort and convenience for everyday journeys.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: