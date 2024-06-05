HT Auto
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom starting price is Rs. 71,484 in India. Hero Xoom is available in 4 variant and Powered by a 110.9 cc engine. Hero Xoom mileage is 45 kmpl.
71,484 - 80,967*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Xoom Key Specs
Engine110.9 cc
Mileage45 kmpl
Max Speed87 kmph
View all Xoom specs and features

About Hero Xoom

Latest Update

  • Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at ₹80,967
  • Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Xoom Variants & Price

    Hero Xoom price starts at ₹ 71,484 and goes up to ₹ 80,967 (Ex-showroom). Hero Xoom comes in 4 variants. Hero Xoom's top variant is Combat Edition.

    LX
    71,484*
    110.9 cc
    VX
    74,917*
    110.9 cc
    ZX
    79,967*
    110.9 cc
    Combat Edition
    80,967*
    110.9 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Hero Xoom Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.05 bhp
    Body TypeScooter
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage45 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine110.9 cc
    Max Speed87 kmph
    View all Xoom specs and features

    Hero Xoom comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Hero Xoom
    		Honda Activa 6GSuzuki Access 125TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125Honda DioTVS Jupiter 125Yamaha RayZR 125TVS Scooty Pep PlusYamaha Fascino 125
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹71,484 - 80,967
    ₹76,234 - 82,734
    ₹79,899 - 90,500
    ₹73,340 - 89,748
    ₹79,806 - 88,979
    ₹70,211 - 77,712
    ₹76,000 - 96,855
    ₹85,030 - 96,430
    ₹65,514 - 68,414
    ₹79,900 - 93,130
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    109.51 cc
    124 cc
    109.7 cc
    124 cc
    109.51 cc
    124 cc
    125 cc
    87.8 cc
    125 cc
    Mileage
    45 kmpl
    50 kmpl
    45 kmpl
    50 kmpl
    60 kmpl
    50 kmpl
    57.3 kmpl
    71.3 kmpl
    50 kmpl
    50 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Hero Xoom News

    The Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new silver and grey paint scheme and is now the the new top-spec variant in the lineup
    Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967
    5 Jun 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
    Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
    Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in this country
    22 Apr 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
    26 Jan 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
    7 Nov 2023
    Hero Xoom related Videos

    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Hero Xoom FAQs

    The Hero Xoom offers a mileage of 45 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scooter.
    The top variant of Hero Xoom is the Combat Edition.
    The Hero Xoom boasts a 110.9 cc engine, generating a max power of 8.05 bhp.
    The Hero Xoom offers 4 variants. The lowest variant, LX is priced at Rs. 71,484 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Combat Edition is priced at Rs. 80,967 (ex-showroom).

