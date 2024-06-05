|Engine
|110.9 cc
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|Max Speed
|87 kmph
Hero Xoom price starts at ₹ 71,484 and goes up to ₹ 80,967 (Ex-showroom). Hero Xoom comes in 4 variants. Hero Xoom's top variant is Combat Edition.
₹71,484*
110.9 cc
₹74,917*
110.9 cc
₹79,967*
110.9 cc
₹80,967*
110.9 cc
|Max Power
|8.05 bhp
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|110.9 cc
|Max Speed
|87 kmph
|Model Name
Hero Xoom
|Honda Activa 6G
|Suzuki Access 125
|TVS Jupiter
|Honda Activa 125
|Honda Dio
|TVS Jupiter 125
|Yamaha RayZR 125
|TVS Scooty Pep Plus
|Yamaha Fascino 125
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹71,484 - 80,967
₹76,234 - 82,734
₹79,899 - 90,500
₹73,340 - 89,748
₹79,806 - 88,979
₹70,211 - 77,712
₹76,000 - 96,855
₹85,030 - 96,430
₹65,514 - 68,414
₹79,900 - 93,130
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Engine
110.9 cc
109.51 cc
124 cc
109.7 cc
124 cc
109.51 cc
124 cc
125 cc
87.8 cc
125 cc
|Mileage
45 kmpl
50 kmpl
45 kmpl
50 kmpl
60 kmpl
50 kmpl
57.3 kmpl
71.3 kmpl
50 kmpl
50 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
