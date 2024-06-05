Hero Xoom on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 89,660.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is Hero
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Mumbai, Zelo Zaeden Plus which starts at Rs. 88,900 in Mumbai and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 89,660 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 93,600 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 99,540 Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 1.02 Lakhs
