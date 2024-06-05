HT Auto
Hero Xoom Specifications

Hero Xoom starting price is Rs. 71,484 in India. Hero Xoom is available in 4 variant and Powered by a 110.9 cc engine. Hero Xoom mileage is 45 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
71,484 - 80,967*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Xoom Specs

Hero Xoom comes with 110.9 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Xoom starts at Rs. 71,484 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xoom sits in the Scooter segment in the ...Read More

Hero Xoom Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Combat Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Length
1881 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm
Height
1118 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
731 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
234 km
Max Speed
87 kmph
Max Power
8.05 bhp @ 7250rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Clutch
Automatic
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
XTEC Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
LCD
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Xoom News

The Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new silver and grey paint scheme and is now the the new top-spec variant in the lineup
Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967
5 Jun 2024
(L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
9 May 2024
Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in this country
22 Apr 2024
The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
26 Jan 2024
The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability
7 Nov 2023
View all
 Hero Xoom News

Hero Xoom Variants & Price List

Hero Xoom price starts at ₹ 71,484 and goes up to ₹ 80,967 (Ex-showroom). Hero Xoom comes in 4 variants. Hero Xoom's top variant is Combat Edition.

LX
71,484*
110.9 cc
8.05 bhp
VX
74,917*
110.9 cc
8.05 bhp
ZX
79,967*
110.9 cc
8.05 bhp
Combat Edition
80,967*
110.9 cc
8.05 bhp
View All Variants
