If I was buying the Renault Duster Hybrid, this is the variant I would choose

French automaker Renault has launched the Duster Strong Hybrid in India at an introductory starting price of ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Duster Hybrid will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder . Available in three variants: Evolution, Techno and Emotion, each trim offers a different combination of features and equipment, with the top-spec version priced ₹2.50 lakh above the entry-level model.

Renault has launched the Duster Strong Hybrid at ₹ 16.99 lakh, offering 160 PS and 29 kmpl. The Emotion variant adds premium comfort features for ₹ 19.49 lakh

Renault Duster Hybrid: Engine

The SUV is powered by a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 1.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The hybrid powertrain produces 160 PS and delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl.

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Best Variant of the Renault Duster Hybrid to Buy

The Renault Duster Hybrid’s Emotion variant tops the range, adding further comfort and convenience features over the Techno for an additional ₹50,000. The cabin receives a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with integrated navigation map replication. In addition, it features Dune Brown leatherette upholstery, a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and ventilated front seats.

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Other additions include a hands-free powered tailgate and an upgraded six-speaker premium audio system. These features make the Emotion the most comprehensively equipped variant in the Duster Strong Hybrid lineup. While the Techno offers a strong balance of features and price, the Emotion is worth considering for buyers who prioritise additional cabin comfort and convenience equipment.

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