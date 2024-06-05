Hero Xoom on road price in Panvel starts from Rs. 92,310.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Panvel.
The lowest price model is Hero
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom Combat Edition.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Panvel for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Panvel includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Deltic M Plus which starts at Rs. 65,490 in Panvel, Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,684 in Panvel and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Panvel.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 92,310 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 96,250 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 1.02 Lakhs Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 1.02 Lakhs
