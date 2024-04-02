HT Auto
Hero Destini Prime Front Right View
Hero Destini Prime Front Left View
Hero Destini Prime Front View
Hero Destini Prime Left View
Hero Destini Prime Rear Left View
Hero Destini Prime Rear Right View
Hero Destini Prime

Hero Destini Prime starting price is Rs. 71,499 in India. Hero Destini Prime is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 124.6 cc engine. Hero Destini Prime mileage is 56 kmpl.
71,499*
Hero Destini Prime Key Specs
Engine124.6 cc
Mileage56 kmpl
Max Speed85 kmph
View all Destini Prime specs and features

Hero Destini Prime Variants & Price

Hero Destini Prime price starts at ₹ 71,499 .

STD
71,499*
124.6
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Hero Destini Prime Specifications and Features

Max Power9.09 PS
Body TypeScooter
Charging PointYes
Mileage56 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine124.6 cc
Max Speed85 kmph
View all Destini Prime specs and features

Hero Destini Prime comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Hero Destini Prime
Honda Activa 6GSuzuki Access 125TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125Honda Dio
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹71,499
₹76,234 - 82,734
₹79,899 - 90,500
₹73,340 - 89,748
₹79,806 - 88,979
₹70,211 - 77,712
Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
Engine
124.6 cc
109.51 cc
124 cc
109.7 cc
124 cc
109.51 cc
Mileage
56 kmpl
47 kmpl
45 kmpl
50 kmpl
60 kmpl
55 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Hero News

The Hero Mavrick is the flagship motorcycle for the manufacturer.
Hero MotoCorp sells 56 lakh units in FY'24, registers growth of 10%
2 Apr 2024
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
27 Mar 2024
Hero's new scooter could be aimed towards practicality.
Hero files patent for new scooter. Is it an EV or ICE-powered?
26 Mar 2024
The Vida Advantage after-sales package is available for V1 Pro owners and will be free till April 31, 2024
Hero launches Vida Advantage ownership package for Vida V1 Pro EV owners
21 Mar 2024
The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
6 Mar 2024
View all
  News

Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
View all
 
Hero Destini Prime FAQs

The Hero Destini Prime offers a mileage of 56 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scooter.
Hero Destini Prime comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Hero Destini Prime boasts a 124.6 cc engine, generating a max power of 9.09 PS.
The Hero Destini Prime offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom).

