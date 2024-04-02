|Engine
|124.6 cc
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
Hero Destini Prime price starts at ₹ 71,499 .
₹71,499*
124.6
|Max Power
|9.09 PS
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.6 cc
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
|Model Name
Hero Destini Prime
|Honda Activa 6G
|Suzuki Access 125
|TVS Jupiter
|Honda Activa 125
|Honda Dio
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹71,499
₹76,234 - 82,734
₹79,899 - 90,500
₹73,340 - 89,748
₹79,806 - 88,979
₹70,211 - 77,712
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
|Engine
124.6 cc
109.51 cc
124 cc
109.7 cc
124 cc
109.51 cc
|Mileage
56 kmpl
47 kmpl
45 kmpl
50 kmpl
60 kmpl
55 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price