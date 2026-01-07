In 2026 Hero Destini Prime or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). Destini Prime engine makes power and torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Destini Prime vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini prime
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,430
|₹ 68,846
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|9.09 PS PS
|7.95 PS PS