Honda Two-Wheeler Sales Grow by 45% in December 2025

Japanese automaker, Honda on Tuesday reported total sales of 4,46,048 units in December 2025, including 3,92,306 units in domestic sales and 53,742 units in exports. Notably, the company registered a 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth compared to December 2024.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period of FY26 (April–December 2025), Honda recorded total sales of 46,78,814 units. This includes 42,04,420 units sold domestically and 4,74,394 units exported, recording a three per cent Y-o-Y growth compared to December 2024.

In addition to that, the company reported total sales of 5,91,136 units in November 2025, including 5,33,645 units in domestic sales and 57,491 units in exports. The company has witnessed a decline of 32.5 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M).

Notably, its Indian contemporaries, including TVS and Hero MotoCorp, achieved similar numbers with the former achieving a total sales of 4,61,071 units in December 2025, whereas the latter achieved a total sales of 4,56,479 units sold in the last month of 2025. Interestingly, the company’s Japanese rival, Suzuki, achieved a total sales of 1,22,366 unit sales in December 2025.

Moreover, Honda organised nationwide road safety campaigns across various locations, including New Delhi, Jaipur, Solapur, Meerut, Bhopal, Ranchi, Rajkot, Goa, Calicut, Rajahmundry, Ludhiana, Samastipur and Hassan, encouraging responsible riding and community awareness to create safer roads.

Furthermore, the company expanded its presence with new authorised dealerships in Auraiya, Bengaluru, Delhi and Jhargram. In addition to that, the company recently removed the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Rebel 500 from its Indian website last month, despite being introduced a few months prior to the delisting.

Apart from that, the company recently updated the CB125R for international markets for model year 2026. While the bike remains mechanically unchanged, Honda has introduced new colour options for the CB125R. The 2026 CB125R is available in four colour options, including Matt Rock Grey, Matt Lucent Silver Metallic, Zefro Blue Metallic and Matt Pearl Diaspro Red.

The design of the CB125R remains unchanged, boasting the same Honda Neo Sports Cafe models, which include the CB300R, which was previously sold in India.

