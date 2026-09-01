Introduction

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India introduced the Dio 125 to the Indian market in July 2023, expanding its lineup with a sportier and more powerful variant of the well-known Dio 110. Retaining its aggressive styling, the Dio 125 offers updated body panels and a more muscular design while incorporating a larger engine for improved performance. The scooter is available in two variants, Standard and Smart, with prices set at ₹86,851 and ₹93,750, respectively (both ex-showroom).

Honda Dio 125 Price:

The Honda Dio 125 is offered in two variants. The Standard variant is priced at ₹83,400, while the Smart variant, featuring additional technology-focused features, is available at ₹91,300.

When was the Honda Dio 125 launched?

The Honda Dio 125 was launched in India on July 13, 2023, as the sportier and more powerful version of the popular Dio 110.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda Dio 125 are available?

The Honda Dio 125 is available in two variants. The Standard variant comes at ₹86,851 (ex-showroom). The Smart variant is priced at ₹93,750 (ex-showroom). This model brings H-Smart Technology that allows for features like Smart Safe, Smart Find, Smart Unlock, and Smart Start.

What features are available in the Honda Dio 125?

The Honda Dio 125 continues the sporty design language of its predecessor while incorporating bolder body panels and refreshed styling elements. The grab rail and exhaust are designed to be sportier, complemented by dual-tone color options, updated graphics, and new logos. The scooter maintains an aggressive and youthful aesthetic, distinguishing itself in the 125cc scooter category.

In terms of features, both Standard and Smart variants come with a fully digital instrument console displaying a range of information, including distance to empty, average and real-time fuel efficiency, a trip meter, a clock, a side stand indicator, an ECO indicator, a service due alert, and a malfunction light. The Smart variant is equipped with Honda’s Smart Key, which includes Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Safe, and Smart Start functionalities, enhancing convenience and security.

What are the engine and specifications of the Honda Dio 125?

The Honda Dio 125 is powered by a 123.97cc air-cooled engine with Honda’s Idling Stop System. This engine, also used in the Honda Grazia 125 and Activa 125, produces 8.25PS of power and 10.3Nm of torque. The power is transmitted through a CVT automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and effortless riding experience. Additional engine features include Honda’s enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, an automatic choke system, and idle start/stop functionality, optimising fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

What is the Honda Dio 125’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage of the Honda Dio 125 is 48 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda Dio 125?

The Dio 125 brings a 171 mm ground clearance, a kerb weight of 104 kg and a seat height of 708 mm.

What does the Honda Dio 125 rival in its segment?

The Honda Dio 125 competes in the growing 125cc sporty scooter segment against the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Aprilia SR 125, Yamaha RayZR 125, Suzuki Avenis, and the Hero Xoom 125.