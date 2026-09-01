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HONDA Dio 125

₹86,733 - 91,683*
*Ex-showroom price
4.9
2
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Variants

Introduction

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India introduced the Dio 125 to the Indian market in July 2023, expanding its lineup with a sportier and more powerful variant of the well-known Dio 110. Retaining its aggressive styling, the Dio 125 offers updated body panels and a more muscular design while incorporating a larger engine for improved performance. The scooter is available in two variants, Standard and Smart, with prices set at 86,851 and 93,750, respectively (both ex-showroom).

Honda Dio 125 Price:

The Honda Dio 125 is offered in two variants. The Standard variant is priced at 83,400, while the Smart variant, featuring additional technology-focused features, is available at 91,300.

When was the Honda Dio 125 launched?

The Honda Dio 125 was launched in India on July 13, 2023, as the sportier and more powerful version of the popular Dio 110.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda Dio 125 are available?

The Honda Dio 125 is available in two variants. The Standard variant comes at 86,851 (ex-showroom). The Smart variant is priced at 93,750 (ex-showroom). This model brings H-Smart Technology that allows for features like Smart Safe, Smart Find, Smart Unlock, and Smart Start.

What features are available in the Honda Dio 125?

The Honda Dio 125 continues the sporty design language of its predecessor while incorporating bolder body panels and refreshed styling elements. The grab rail and exhaust are designed to be sportier, complemented by dual-tone color options, updated graphics, and new logos. The scooter maintains an aggressive and youthful aesthetic, distinguishing itself in the 125cc scooter category.

In terms of features, both Standard and Smart variants come with a fully digital instrument console displaying a range of information, including distance to empty, average and real-time fuel efficiency, a trip meter, a clock, a side stand indicator, an ECO indicator, a service due alert, and a malfunction light. The Smart variant is equipped with Honda’s Smart Key, which includes Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Safe, and Smart Start functionalities, enhancing convenience and security.

What are the engine and specifications of the Honda Dio 125?

The Honda Dio 125 is powered by a 123.97cc air-cooled engine with Honda’s Idling Stop System. This engine, also used in the Honda Grazia 125 and Activa 125, produces 8.25PS of power and 10.3Nm of torque. The power is transmitted through a CVT automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and effortless riding experience. Additional engine features include Honda’s enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, an automatic choke system, and idle start/stop functionality, optimising fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

What is the Honda Dio 125’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage of the Honda Dio 125 is 48 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda Dio 125?

The Dio 125 brings a 171 mm ground clearance, a kerb weight of 104 kg and a seat height of 708 mm.

What does the Honda Dio 125 rival in its segment?

The Honda Dio 125 competes in the growing 125cc sporty scooter segment against the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Aprilia SR 125, Yamaha RayZR 125, Suzuki Avenis, and the Hero Xoom 125.

Honda Dio 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    123.92 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    48 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.28 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    95 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.4 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    104 kg
View All Dio 125 SpecsView specs icon

Honda Dio 125 Variants

Honda Dio 125 price starts at ₹ 86,733 and goes up to ₹ 91,683 (Ex-showroom). Honda Dio 125 comes in 3 variants. Honda Dio 125's top variant is H-Smart.
3 Variants Available
Dio 125 DLX
₹86,733*
123.92 cc
95 kmph
Dio 125 X-Edition
₹87,733*
123.92 cc
Dio 125 H-Smart
₹91,683*
123.92 cc
95 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda Dio 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Sept 2026
The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking mandatory ethanol disclosure in petrol, advising the petitioner to approach a high court for relief.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India achieved a 17% sales growth in Q1 FY27, driven by strong domestic and export performances.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
UNO Minda's new 3-channel dashcam offers comprehensive vehicle coverage with front, rear, and cabin recordings, enhancing safety and convenience.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
State-run oil companies in India assure steady fuel supplies amid online rumors of shortages, urging customers not to panic buy.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 May 2025
Honda Two-Wheeler India reported a sales decline in April 2025, selling 4,80,896 units compared to the previous year.Read Full Story

Honda Dio 125 Visual Comparison

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Honda Dio 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Dio 125
Honda Dio 125 image
Rs. 86,733Onwards
4.92
123.92 cc8.30 PS10.5 NmScooters104 kg1830 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
4.6106
110.9 cc8.1 PS8.70 NmScooters106 kg1769 mmDrumDrumAlloyDio 125VSPleasure Plus
Honda Activa 125Honda Activa 125 imageRs. 88,339Onwards
4.531
123.92 cc8.42 PS10.5 NmScooters109 kg162 mmDiscDrumAlloyDio 125VSActiva 125
Suzuki AvenisSuzuki Avenis imageRs. 83,793Onwards
4.4109
124.3 cc8.7 PS10 NmScooters106 kg1895 mmDiscDrumAlloyDio 125VSAvenis
Suzuki Access 125Suzuki Access 125 imageRs. 77,684Onwards
4.5199
124 cc8.42 PS10.2 NmScooters105 kg1835 mmDiscDrumAlloyDio 125VSAccess 125
Yamaha Fascino 125Yamaha Fascino 125 imageRs. 77,200Onwards
3.7372
125 cc8.2 PS10.3 NmScooters98 kg1920 mmDiscDrumAlloyDio 125VSFascino 125

Honda Dio 125 Images

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Honda Dio 125 Image 3
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Honda Dio 125 Image 6

Honda Dio 125 Colours

Honda Dio 125 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Sports Red
Pearl Siren Blue
Pearl Night Star Black
Pearl Deep Ground Gray
Mat Sangria Red Metallic
Mat Marvel Blue Metallic
Mat Axis Gray Metallic
Sports red

Honda Dio 125 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
Dio 125vsPleasure Plus
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

88,339 - 91,983
Dio 125vsActiva 125
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378
Dio 125vsAccess 125
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

83,793 - 86,177
Dio 125vsAvenis
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

79,880 - 1 Lakhs
Dio 125vsRayZR 125

Honda Dio 125 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
4.5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Honda Dio 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Honda Dio 125 for its excellent handling and spacious utility. The automatic engine start/stop feature is particularly noted for its convenience in city traffic.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGreat handling
  • check circle iconSpacious utility
  • check circle iconAutomatic engine start/stop
  • check circle iconDigital cluster
  • check circle iconMultiple features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconMay lack speed for some
  • warning iconWeight could be a concern
  • warning iconLimited off-road capabilities
  • warning iconBasic design
  • warning iconAverage fuel efficiency

User Reviews

Impressive features of Honda Dio 125
It comes with an automatic engine start/stop system, which is really useful in traffic. When the scooter stops at a signal or gets stuck, the engine turns off on its own—you don’t need to switch it off manually. Just twist the accelerator, and the Honda Dio 125 starts automatically. It’s a very smart and convenient feature for city riding.
By: Rajesh Kumar Panda (Jul 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Great bike for city travel with awesome ride
Bike with great handling and has a plenty of space for utility. Digital cluster and many more features
By: Sandeep (Jun 29, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Honda Dio 125 Related News

2025 Honda Dio gets new graphics in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Honda Dio 125 launched at 96,749, gets new features
16 Apr 2025
The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
21 Sept 2023
Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
13 Jul 2023
A screenshot of the teaser shared by Honda.
Honda teases exhaust note of new scooter, could be Dio 125
7 Jul 2023
Supreme Court of India has dismissed a PIL seeking mandatory disclosure of ethanol percentage in petrol by fuel pumps.
Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking mandatory disclosure of ethanol percentage in petrol
1 Sept 2026
Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026 will combine motorcycle experiences, riding activities, sport, art and live music in Goa from November 27-29.
Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026 to be held November 27-29; Farhan Akhtar and Lifafa among artist list
1 Sept 2026
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31 Aug 2026
Honda UC3 electric scooter combines maxi-scooter-inspired front styling with neo-retro design elements.
Honda UC3 electric scooter patented in India: Expected to offer 122 km range
31 Aug 2026
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 Honda Dio 125 Related News

Honda Dio 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.28 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10.4 Nm
Mileage48 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightHalogen
Engine123.92 cc
Max Speed95 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Dio 125 specs and features

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