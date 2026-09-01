Honda Dio 125 Key Specs
- Engine123.92 cc
- Mileage48 kmpl
- Power8.28 ps
- Speed95 kmph
- Max Torque10.4 Nm
- Kerb Weight104 kg
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India introduced the Dio 125 to the Indian market in July 2023, expanding its lineup with a sportier and more powerful variant of the well-known Dio 110. Retaining its aggressive styling, the Dio 125 offers updated body panels and a more muscular design while incorporating a larger engine for improved performance. The scooter is available in two variants, Standard and Smart, with prices set at ₹86,851 and ₹93,750, respectively (both ex-showroom).
The Honda Dio 125 is offered in two variants. The Standard variant is priced at ₹83,400, while the Smart variant, featuring additional technology-focused features, is available at ₹91,300.
The Honda Dio 125 was launched in India on July 13, 2023, as the sportier and more powerful version of the popular Dio 110.
The Honda Dio 125 is available in two variants. The Standard variant comes at ₹86,851 (ex-showroom). The Smart variant is priced at ₹93,750 (ex-showroom). This model brings H-Smart Technology that allows for features like Smart Safe, Smart Find, Smart Unlock, and Smart Start.
The Honda Dio 125 continues the sporty design language of its predecessor while incorporating bolder body panels and refreshed styling elements. The grab rail and exhaust are designed to be sportier, complemented by dual-tone color options, updated graphics, and new logos. The scooter maintains an aggressive and youthful aesthetic, distinguishing itself in the 125cc scooter category.
In terms of features, both Standard and Smart variants come with a fully digital instrument console displaying a range of information, including distance to empty, average and real-time fuel efficiency, a trip meter, a clock, a side stand indicator, an ECO indicator, a service due alert, and a malfunction light. The Smart variant is equipped with Honda’s Smart Key, which includes Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Safe, and Smart Start functionalities, enhancing convenience and security.
The Honda Dio 125 is powered by a 123.97cc air-cooled engine with Honda’s Idling Stop System. This engine, also used in the Honda Grazia 125 and Activa 125, produces 8.25PS of power and 10.3Nm of torque. The power is transmitted through a CVT automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and effortless riding experience. Additional engine features include Honda’s enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, an automatic choke system, and idle start/stop functionality, optimising fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.
The ARAI-claimed mileage of the Honda Dio 125 is 48 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Dio 125 brings a 171 mm ground clearance, a kerb weight of 104 kg and a seat height of 708 mm.
The Honda Dio 125 competes in the growing 125cc sporty scooter segment against the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Aprilia SR 125, Yamaha RayZR 125, Suzuki Avenis, and the Hero Xoom 125.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda Dio 125
|Rs. 86,733Onwards
|123.92 cc
|8.30 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|104 kg
|1830 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 69,766Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.1 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1769 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Dio 125VSPleasure Plus
|Honda Activa 125
|Rs. 88,339Onwards
|123.92 cc
|8.42 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|109 kg
|162 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Dio 125VSActiva 125
|Suzuki Avenis
|Rs. 83,793Onwards
|124.3 cc
|8.7 PS
|10 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1895 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Dio 125VSAvenis
|Suzuki Access 125
|Rs. 77,684Onwards
|124 cc
|8.42 PS
|10.2 Nm
|Scooters
|105 kg
|1835 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Dio 125VSAccess 125
|Yamaha Fascino 125
|Rs. 77,200Onwards
|125 cc
|8.2 PS
|10.3 Nm
|Scooters
|98 kg
|1920 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Dio 125VSFascino 125
Honda Dio 125 is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Honda Dio 125 for its excellent handling and spacious utility. The automatic engine start/stop feature is particularly noted for its convenience in city traffic.
|Max Power
|8.28 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|123.92 cc
|Max Speed
|95 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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