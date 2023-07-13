In 2026 Honda Dio 125 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Dio 125 engine makes power and torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dio 125 vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dio 125
|Access 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 86,733
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.28 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS