HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Suzuki E Access Electric Scooter Makes Global Debut. Range, Battery Explained

Suzuki e-Access makes global debut at Auto Expo 2025. Check range, battery

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 06:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki e-Access will come equipped with a 3.07 kWh LFP battery pack that will be fixed. Power will come from a 5.4 bhp electric motor that churns out
...

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
BatteryCapacity Icon5.1 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki Access Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Access Electric
₹ 1 - 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Activa E (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa E
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon102 km
₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Numeros Diplos Max (HT Auto photo)
Numeros Diplos Max
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon140 km
₹86,999
Compare
Suzuki Burgman Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric
Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.94 kWh Range Icon110 km
₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 06:20 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles e-Access Suzuki Electric vehicle EV Auto Expo 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.