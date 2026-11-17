Chinese automotive conglomerate Geely could expand into the Indian market, with a design patent for the Zeekr 7X filed in India. Volvo , a brand owned by the conglomerate, has operated in the luxury category for some time. Geely looks to take another route, appealing to the mass-premium space with the Zeekr 7X, if the SUV is launched in India. Chinese automakers are slowly entering the Indian market, with MG and Chery collaborating with JSW , with the MG Windsor being one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the country.

Geely could introduce the Zeekr 7X electric SUV in India, targeting the mass-premium segment with 636 bhp, all-wheel drive, two battery options and a claimed range of 780 km

The Zeekr 7X is an electric SUV with a conventional silhouette, complemented by a clamshell bonnet and frameless automatic doors. Additionally, it features a facial recognition-based unlocking system integrated into the B-pillar. The cabin focuses on technology and comfort, featuring Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and electrically adjustable thigh supports for second-row passengers. a 21-speaker audio system, over-the-air (OTA) updates and a 616-litre boot. The dashboard houses a 16-inch central touchscreen with a 3.5K resolution. Its connected and artificial intelligence-based functions are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8295 chipset, manufactured using a 5nm process.

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Zeekr 7X: Battery, performance and range

Mechanically, the Zeekr 7X is offered with two battery pack options, rated at 75 kWh and 100 kWh. The electric SUV features an all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration, paired with an electric powertrain producing 636 bhp and 710 Nm of torque. It is based on an 800V electrical architecture, which supports high-speed charging capabilities.

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The Zeekr 7X is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The SUV has a claimed driving range of up to 780 km, although the figure may vary depending on the battery configuration and testing cycle. Additinally, it boasts a braking distance of 34.9 metres from 100 kmph to a standstill.

While Geely has patented the design of the Zeekr 7X in India, it has not hinted at or stated anything related to the electric SUV's launch in the Indian market. However, the SUV is sold in the Australian market as a right-hand drive car which would make it extremely compatible with Indian norms.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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